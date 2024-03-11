Ukraine summoned the Vatican envoy this Monday in protest against the statements of Pope Francis, who on Saturday he called on kyiv to have “the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate” with Russia.

“Visvaldas Kulbokas was informed that Ukraine is disappointed with the pontiff's words about the +white flag+ and the need to +show courage and negotiate+ with the aggressor,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian diplomacy accused the Pope to “legalize the law of the strongest” and to encourage them to “continue ignoring international law”.

“The head of the Holy See should have sent signals to the international community about the need to immediately join forces to ensure the victory of good over evil, and appeal to the aggressor, not the victim,” kyiv considered.

The head of the Holy See should have sent signals to the international community about the need to immediately join forces to ensure the victory of good over evil, and appeal to the aggressor, not the victim.

President Volodimir Zelensky already reacted harshly on Sunday to the words of the Argentine pontiff and assured that his country will “never” raise the white flag before Russia.

“If the Russian murderers and torturers do not advance towards Europe, it is only because they are stopped by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands under the blue and yellow flag,” Zelensky said, referring to the Ukrainian national flag.

The Ukrainian head of state added that “in Ukraine there were many white walls of houses and churches that are now burned and destroyed by Russian shells.” “And this speaks very eloquently about who must stop for the war to end,” Zelensky added.

Pope Francis. Photo:EFE Share

In an interview with Swiss public television RTS broadcast on Saturday, Francis was asked about the possibilities of resolving the conflict in Ukraine and asked that people not be “ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.”

Since Saturday night, the Vatican has been trying to correct the statements, specifying in a statement that the expression “white flag” referred in this case to “a cessation of hostilities, a truce achieved with the courage to negotiate,” and not to a surrender.

Francis, leader of the Catholic Church since 2013, was already criticized during the first months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for not clearly pointing out Russia as the aggressor.

Soldiers hold the flag of Ukraine. Photo:EFE Share

What did Russia say?

The Kremlin stated this Monday that Pope Francis, when speaking about raising the white flag, spoke in favor of negotiations to end the conflict, not kyiv's surrender.

“I understand that the pontiff's words had a broader context”said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov in his daily press conference when answering a question about the pontiff's statements interpreted in kyiv as a call for capitulation to Russia.

You know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has also declared on countless occasions our willingness to resolve our problems through negotiations, and this is the preferable way.

He added that The meaning of the words of the head of the Catholic Church is transparent, since “he spoke out in favor of the negotiations”. “You know that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has also declared on countless occasions our readiness to resolve our problems through negotiations, and this is the preferable way,” Peskov said.

He added that all calls to engage in negotiations “collide with the categorical refusal of the Kiev regime,” which seeks the support of “many European countries to continue doing everything possible and condemn Russia to what they consider an inevitable strategic defeat.”

“This is a very profound mistake, a very profound error, and the development of events first of all on the battlefield demonstrates it very clearly,” said the Kremlin spokesman.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia. Photo:EFE Share

Other reactions

The Council of Churches and Religious Organizations of Ukraine, which brings together the leaders of all religious denominations in the country, rejected Pope Francis' statements in a statement.

“We categorically declare that no one will be able to force our people to surrender,” reads the note published on the council's website. The statement adds that “surrendering to the mercy of the enemy” is not synonymous with “peace” but with “the victory of slavery over freedom, of darkness over light and of the supremacy of the right of the strongest over the force of the law”.

For its part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he does not share Pope Francis' statements.

“Our position is clear: Ukraine has the right to defend itself and Ukraine can count on our support in different forms,” ​​said the social democratic politician in a press conference after meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. For this reason, he added, “I naturally do not agree with the cited statements” of the Pope.

The president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, assured, meanwhile, that No one wants peace in Ukraine more than the Ukrainians themselves and that there will be peace the moment Russian President Vladimir Putin lays down his arms.

“I have been to Ukraine seven times and each time I spoke to the people there. No one yearns for peace more than the Ukrainians. Everyone suffers from this war that Putin has imposed on them: the children, the women, the men,” he stressed in a press conference in Berlin with the leadership of his party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

AFP AND EFE