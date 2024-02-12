NATO diplomats sought this Monday to manage the serious crisis unleashed by Donald Trump and his warning to countries in default on their contributions, in a situation that leaves the military alliance once again under threat.

A senior NATO diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that Trump's recent statements could be described as an “attack on the soul of the alliance.”

Last Saturday, Trump caused a global shock by suggesting that, if he is re-elected to the White House, I would not defend those NATO countries that are behind in their payments.

In addition, the former US president and once again aspiring to the White House, said that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever it wants” with those countries in debt.



The fundamental pillar on which all of NATO rests is the idea of ​​collective defense of all its members.a concept embodied in the famous Article 5 of its founding treaty.

The current president of the United States, Joe Biden, said that Trump's comments were “appalling and dangerous,” and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned in X that a scenario like the one proposed by Trump “undermines all of our security.” , including that of the United States”.

NATO cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the mood of the president of the United States

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said this Monday that NATO “cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the mood of the president of the United States.” “Let's be serious! NATO cannot be an 'à la carte' alliancehe commented, adding that he did not intend to “waste time commenting on any silly idea that arises during this campaign in the United States.”

'Worrying' statement

During his tenure, Trump reportedly considered pulling his country out of NATO, and bitterly criticized members like Germany for falling far short of the goal of spending 2% of GDP on defense. “We are all aware of the statements he can make,” another diplomat from a NATO member told AFP.

In the opinion of another diplomat, The comments will be understood “in the context of the US election campaign”.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign-style rally in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26, 2021. Photo: AFP / STEPHEN ZENNER

Beyond the shock of the statements, with days remaining until two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a diplomat admitted that several countries in the bloc have not reached the goal of investing 2% of their GDP in defense. “The statement is worrying, but at the same time many allies have not reached the minimum of 2%,” commented this diplomat.

In 2022, given the situation in Ukraine, NATO decided that 2% will be a minimum level, and not a maximum limit. “Forget the rhetoric, and stick to money”said a NATO diplomat.

Another official noted that while many feared the worst during President Trump's

Trump, the story was different, since NATO “invested more in the eastern flank, basically made Europe invest more in defense.”

In any case, all those consulted pointed out that now raising questions about Washington's commitment to the

NATO is precisely what Russia wants to hear right now.

