Morocco and Spain continue in diplomatic clash. The relationship between the two nations has ended up deteriorating now that Rabat has included the Spanish Justice, which it demands not to let out the leader of the independence movement Frente Polisario del Sahara Occidental, Brahim Ghali, who is requested by the Moroccan Government.

Brahim Ghali has been treated in a Spanish hospital since April after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a decision that angered Morocco and led its government to relax border controls that allowed thousands of migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in North Africa.

The Spanish Government admitted this leader to a hospital in La Rioja, after Algeria requested it. There are complaints against the leader of the Polisario Front for crimes of genocide, torture and terrorism, among others, presented by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Asadeh).

Morocco has returned to control its borders after it called for consultation with its ambassador in Madrid, Karima Benyaich, but the diplomat, who will remain in Rabat until further notice, told the media that if Madrid allowed Ghali to leave Spain without informing her The country, as happened when it came to the European nation, “would opt for stagnation and worsening of bilateral relations.”

Morocco argued that the Spanish government’s decision to host Ghali, “behind Rabat’s back, was an” offense “to” the dignity of the Moroccan people. ”

The Director General of Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Yazough, said today in a statement to the press that in Spain “an investigation must be carried out, which we hope is transparent, to shed light on this whole case” and that investigation ” it can reveal many surprises (…) we will reveal more details in due course, “he emphasized.

Migrants, who have crossed the border swimming in recent days, wait with residents to cross the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta, Spain, on May 20, 2021. © Jon Nazca / Reuters

“It is inconceivable that a humanitarian gesture triggers a situation like the crisis in Ceuta”

Previously, Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said he hoped that a diplomatic dispute with Morocco over the influx of illegal immigrants to Ceuta would soon culminate.

“There was a disagreement (with Morocco) and we hope that this disagreement will be as brief as possible,” Grande-Marlaska told COPE radio station. “It is inconceivable that a humanitarian gesture triggers a situation like the crisis in Ceuta,” he added.

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front has made efforts to secure the independence of Western Sahara, a territory that was once in the hands of Spain and has now been under Moroccan control since the 1970s.

Ceuta has been silent as Spanish authorities continued to send back migrants who had entered its territory. More than 6,500 migrants have been returned to Morocco from some 8,000 who swam to Ceuta between May 17 and 18.

In Spain’s other North African enclave, Melilla, located about 300 kilometers east of Ceuta, some 70 migrants crossed on May 21, scaling the high barbed wire fence that separates it from Morocco, authorities confirmed.

The European Union gives a boost to Spain

The European Union has shown solidarity with Spain for the crisis. The high representative for the Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, considered “normal” that if a country breaks a collaboration agreement with the EU there will be “consequences”, alluding to Morocco.

“It is clear that if the agreements are broken on one side, the other side will also consider their application. But we must use a language that allows us to rebuild the disagreements, because otherwise it will happen as other more serious conflicts. We must avoid things get worse, “he insisted.

Borrel also assured that migration policy “will play a more important role” every time there is an association agreement with a country, as the EU has with Morocco, Turkey or Libya.

“Our security begins very far from our borders. The security of Europeans does not begin in the streets of Marseille, it begins 2,000 or 3,000 kilometers further, in the Sahel, and that is why we have to get involved militarily. It even begins in Somalia, it begins in the Middle East. We should have a more geopolitical vision of our future, “he said.

Relations between Spain and Morocco began a clear deterioration since Donald Trump, former president of the United States, recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara, on December 10, 2020. Rabat assumed that this action would put pressure on Madrid but the Spanish Government maintained its position to achieve a just and negotiated solution between the parties, with international observation. At that time, more immigrants began to arrive on the Canary Islands.

The worst diplomatic crisis in many years of Madrid with Rabat is not known until when it will be ongoing. However, the intervention of the Army in Ceuta and the EU warnings have been effective in stopping Morocco from sending immigrants to the European country.

With EFE