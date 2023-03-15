US forces lost a number of MQ-9 Reaper marches MQ-9 Reaper In recent years, including with hostile fire.

Serious accident over the Black Sea The US Army Europe Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 jets “carried out an unsafe and unprofessional interception” of a US MQ-9 drone operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

One of the two Russian fighters “shocked the propeller of the MQ-9, which made the American forces have to shoot the latter down in international waters.”

Prior to the collision, the two Russian jets had several times dumped fuel on the MQ-9 and flew in front of it in a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”.

According to the US Central Command, the army lost one of its drones of the same type when it was shot down in 2019 over Yemen by a surface-to-air missile launched by the Houthis.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani

Iran shot down an MQ4C Triton aircraft in international airspace on June 20, 2019, over the Strait of Hormuz area in the Gulf, in an escalation that was followed by a military intelligence operation in which the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated, and was carried out by an MQ aircraft. 9.

According to media reports, the MQ-9 plane crashed in Libya in 2022, according to Agence France-Presse

A similar run fell during a training session in Romania earlier in 2022.

aircraft characteristics