The visit of the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskito his counterpart from the United States, Donald Trumphas resulted in a tense anger in the middle of the Oval Office of the White House.

The American leader has shaved his guest that he has not thanks for the support received and has accused him of “playing with the third world war.”

These are some of the most tense moments of the meeting:

“The minimum you can do is say ‘thanks,” Trump claimed, ensuring that “without the help of the United States, this war would have ended in two weeks.”









The president of the United States attacked the military strategy of Ukraine and said that “they are running out of soldiers.”

Trump, raising the voice, has threw Zelenski: “You are not in a good position right now.”

The host has accused the visitor: “You are playing with World War.”

“You’re running out of soldiers … and then you tell us that you don’t want a fire,” Trump added.

The US vice president, JD Vancereprimanded Zelenski for pressing Washington in public: “I think it is a lack of respect to come to the oval office and try to litigate this against US media.”

The US vice president questioned the refusal of the Ukrainian President to a high fire, suggesting that he should accept an agreement: “You can get a cessation to fire right now, but you don’t want it.”

Vance also accused Zelenski of having campaigned in favor of the opposition (the Ukrainian accompanied former president Biden to visit a armament factory before the elections, and Vance has asked him to apologize).

Volodimir Zelenski, whom Trump barely let himself speak, has shown images of atrocities during the war and, in reference to Vladimir Putin, he said that there should be no “assignments to a murderer in our territory.”

Zelenski said that any European peace force that unfolds after a high fire agreement will need an American security support. “This is crucial, this is what we want to talk about, it is very important,” he said.