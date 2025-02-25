A Boeing 737-800 of the American airline Southwest Avoid a collision on Tuesday On track with a private jet at a Chicago airport (Illinois), as seen in a video that is being shared by social networks.

The images show how the Southwest flight 2504which covered the route between Omaha (Nebraska) and Midway airport, in Chicago, you prepare to land and how to go back The aircraft – which is known as a failed approach maneuver – seconds before touching ground to avoid colliding with a private jet, which is rolling in a transverse direction a few meters later.

Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cited by the chain ABC They indicated that The private jet did not correctly follow the air control instructionswhich had instructed the aircraft not to make the track crossing until the Boeing landed.

FAA also said that, at the time of greater closeness, Both devices were about 800 meters from each other. Finally, the Boeing landed without problems after a new approach maneuver at 9.02 local time (15.02 GMT), a few minutes before even its planned arrival.