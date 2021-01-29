In the midst of the controversy and the requests for intervention in Formosa due to the conditions in which people with coronavirus are housed in the isolation centers arranged by the Government of Gildo Insfrán, the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, said that “no Human Rights are systematically violated “in that province and that raising it “It’s almost a joke.”

Following the official’s statements, journalists Ernesto Tenembaum and Reynaldo Sietecase, starred in a strong crossover in the screening of their programs in Radio with you.

Tenembaum began by stating that after thinking about the issue, he concluded that in the province governed by Insfrán “they did not leave a baton without sending it, there are a series of procedures that are confession of the government of Formosa “.

At that point both drivers agreed, for Sietecase “there were excesses from moment one and there were violations of individual rights.”

The discussion was raised around the phrase that Pietragalla pronounced and how it was reflected in the headlines. For Sietecase it was a misrepresentation of the media: “What they said about Pietragalla is forced, they accommodate the speeches to the editorial need.”

Faced with this criticism of Sietecase, Tenembaum stated that “Pietragalla ridicules complaints”. In disagreement, the host of “The immense minority” said: “I am telling you how a phrase is manipulated to accommodate the character in the place where I want.”

“I think what the media did with the Formosa case exemplary”, defended Tenembaum and highlighted the task of the TN news channel: “They made a corresponding complaint, they deserve recognition and they were the first to do so. So if you are going to analyze the media, you analyze them completely, not the day you found a slippage meaning “, fired the driver of And now who can help us ?.

For Sietecase, it is something “constant” to want to “accommodate editorial speeches to what they need.” Tenembaum replied: “In the case of Formosa while the PJ said that comrade Insfrán what he defends is life, there were means that made them deactivate the detention center at the Cinquantenaire stadium and deactivate the brakes on the stranded “.

After acknowledging the work he did TN Regarding the complaints in Formosa, Sietecase argued that in its criticisms it responds to its ideology: “I am a person of the left who looks from that point of view”. His dial partner pointed out that he noticed a certain bias in his analysis and launched: “What seems wrong to me of you is that you see that slippage. Instead of seeing what Pietragalla said, you are seeing what Clarín says about it.”

The complete crossover between drivers

Ernesto Tenembaum: I am convinced about the Formosa issue, they did not leave macana without sending each other, you see a series of procedures that there is almost a confession of the Formosa government trying to hide with discussions with Clarín, Larreta, the media and the conchinchina. They are recognizing 2,000 people who left out until November, and that once the court decided they regularized it without health cost and dismantled the main isolation center that they had when the scandal began, send Pietragalla and it is evident that you are doing something wrong. The narration of the councilor who met with Pietragalla was very moving, they put you in a prepo place, they put a police on you who did not let you go out, they will look for you with the police, you have to make an appointment to go to the bathroom and to stop take a bath, what is that?

Reynaldo Sietecase: I have my objections with Insfrán that are prior to this, there is a distortion of the idea of ​​democracy as there is no alternation, I am always against indefinite elections. I recognize that in terms of numbers, Formosa has done well due to infections, but the measures have been rigorous …

T: Regarding the latter, let’s hope, the numbers that Formosa says are good You have to see when you compare deaths from this year with the previous one, suddenly there is a small difference or a gigantic one. It must be said that at no time were there overflow versions of the therapies.

S: I am sure that there were excesses from moment one and there were violations of individual rights. One has to refer not to the opposition that sometimes goes for the maximum but I see that there is a logic of the media that is to accommodate the head to the hat. When you see how Pietragalla is taken, today you see titles that say “Pietragalla said that the complaints against Insfrán are a joke” and it is not like that when you see the complete sentence what it says is that qualifying the centers as clandestine detention centers is almost a joke, and the phrase makes sense.

T: Did someone say that they are clandestine detention centers?

S: Does not matter.

T: If it matters.

S: But if you change that phrase in which the Human Rights secretary says that Insfrán’s complaints are a joke, it is very different …

T: I do not agree at all. In principle it is to turn the axis towards the analysis of the media.

S: No, we just spoke that it seems to both of us that there was excess of authority and violation of human rights, but having said that I allow myself to say the other because it seems relevant to me.

T: It’s okay. I covered the María Soledad case in Catamarca, Saadi said it was a media operation, thank goodness the media were there and in this case too Luckily TN began to break the balls with the stranded because otherwise they never entered, We go behind other means that one can say that they forced something and did not force anything.

S: What they said by Pietragalla is forced.

T: I put on three audios of Pietragalla that talks about “media operation”, that “this is not the dictatorship”, “that if there were errors it was because they wanted to take care of the people”, he is a minister from Formosa not a secretary of Human Rights.

S: I do not defend Pietragalla, I observe how they accommodate speeches to editorial need.

T: There is no deviation of meaning.

S: If there is a total deviation of meaning, there is an attempt to transform a phrase into something else.

T: Pietragalla ridicules complaints.

S: Here it says “For Pietragalla the complaints of excesses in Formosa are almost a joke.”

T: It is what it says.

S: It do not says that…

T: Say that King, it’s worse than that because the guy misrepresents the complaints.

S: I do not agree. It is the same as that of Macri with the dictatorship …

T: But no one is saying that they are clandestine detention centers, find me a statement from someone who has.

S: I’m telling you how a sentence is manipulated to accommodate the character in the place where I want.

T: What the media did with the Formosa case seems exemplary.

S: One thing is complaints of excesses and another thing is well-off manipulation.

T: They are the same media that you are criticizing. What should be said is: the media made a corresponding complaint, they deserve recognition and the first to do so was TN.

S: It’s his job, okay …

T: If you are going to analyze the media, you analyze them completely, not the day you found a slip of meaning.

S: It is a permanent slippage of meaning …

T: Here they denounced something correct …

S: I also reported it …

T: But first them. About the detention centers and stranded I first doubted, but the first was TN.

S: I’m talking about what happened today because it is a constant in the Argentine media.

T: It is not a constant, it is a campaign, I do not agree. In the case of Formosa, while the PJ said that comrade Insfrán is defending the road, there were media that made them deactivate the detention center in the Cinquantenaire stadium and deactivate the brakes on the stranded.

S: That issue is clear. I’m going to get a representative from the Wichis who had a 10 times worse time than the rest in Formosa, I think the same about what happened. They were good in the complaint …

T: So it is not a constant …

S: It is a constant in accommodating editorial speeches to what they need.

T: If you are saying that they were well it is not a constant, sometimes they do things well and sometimes they do things wrong.

S: Okay, I post the wrong ones.

T: It seems to me that there is a bias in you, you point in one direction and not so much in the other. In this case, it is what the Secretary of Human Rights said.

S: I also respond to my ideology in my eyes, I can’t help it.

T: It is what I am marking… S: I am a person of the left who looks from that point of view.

T: Why is a person on the left closer to C5N than TN?

S: No, if I also criticize C5N, as I criticize Página.

T: A lot less.

S: I don’t tell you that you defend TN because you like TN.

T: I do not defend TN.

S: If you want us to take it to the chicane, we take it to the chicane.

T: It’s not Chicana, you’re going to see me balanced on that. Nor am I so interested in the media, it is less next to education, health, the economy. You are more of a navel. What seems wrong to me of you is that you see that slip and Instead of seeing what Pietragalla said, be seeing what Clarín says about that.

S: Because I am surprised that I heard one thing and they say another. If the Secretary of Human Rights does not have a critical view of the government he belongs to, it is not working, because excesses and violations of human rights exist all the time.

T: But yesterday He spoke as a minister from Formosa, not as a secretary of human rights. It was good that it was after the scandal that journalism made room for the people who denounced.

S: I am in favor of complaints.

T: Glad to hear it, happy holidays have a good time. Goodbye Reynaldo.