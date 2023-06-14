First it was the change of their profile photos on Spotify, in which Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas suddenly appeared in a picture together. Later, the Spanish tennis player was seen in the stands of the recent Roland Garros, in which she could not participate due to a fractured vertebra that occurred in the tournament in Rome, enjoying the matches of the Greek athlete — who was eliminated in the quarterfinals against to Carlos Alcaraz. Later, both shared several videos and photos on their respective social networks, images in which they showed moments of complicity in a pool or in a restaurant in Dubai. And all of this increased the rumors and news that they had started a relationship. This Wednesday, the new couple of the season has been confirmed. Paula Badosa herself has done it in statements to a magazine.

“Yes, I’m dating him,” the 25-year-old Spaniard told the magazine Hello! about his relationship with the Greek, 24. Just five words that confirm what was an open secret for many. “After her break with the Cuban model Juan Betancourt at the beginning of spring, she returned to recover her smile and enthusiasm together with her professional partner,” writes the publication after the concise words of the tennis player. Badosa and Betancourt were together for a year and a half. Before that, the tennis player lived a discreet romance with the presenter David Broncano in 2020.

So far this month, Badosa and Tsitsipas have starred in more news for their publications together on social networks than for their respective sports careers. They have been seen training in a pool or in the gym, she making a ponytail for him and giving him a kiss on the cheek, dancing, eating ice cream or having dinner in Dubai, the city in the United Arab Emirates where she lives. and where they went together after finishing Roland Garros. Videos and photos that quickly went viral. What’s more, as has happened with some of the most attractive couples in Hollywood (read Bennifer, to refer to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, or Brangelina, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), some have also given the young woman a nickname and attractive sports couple: Tsitsidosa.

In fact, there has been an Instagram account for four days with that name: tsitsidosa. For now, he barely has three publications, but all of them are photos and images of the two of them and of their private life, nothing to do with paparazzi or sports photos. 35,000 people follow the profile, including the two protagonists of the story, which suggests that the account is managed by them. “Best friends and soul mates. Nothing less; nothing more”, says the description of the profile.

There were so many comments and interest on social networks about their relationship that on Tuesday a video of the 2022 Australian Open resurfaced on networks in which Tsitsipas received a package that read the last name of “Badosa”. After running like wildfire, the tennis player himself shared it on his Twitter account with a message: “OK, we have to stop. This is too much, ”he wrote accompanied by the emoticon crying with laughter. “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO This is crazy! The universe was calling…”, she replied to one of the tweets that showed the video.

But the truth is that they themselves have fueled more and more rumors and speculation about their relationship. On Monday, it was the tennis player who shared a short video on his Twitter account in which he is seen hugging Badosa after playing a mixed doubles match. “The most memorable moment of my tennis career, no jokes. He lives in my head without paying rent, ”he commented along with the images. “This moment,” she would answer, followed by three emoji: an excited face, a happy face and a green heart.

Both are two very followed athletes on social networks. She accumulates almost 139,000 followers on Twitter and 975,000 in instagram. He, nearly 400,000 in Twitter and 1.8 million in instagram. A success that also accompanies them on the slopes. Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently fifth in the ranking of the ATP, and in 2021 he was the first Greek to reach a Roland Garros final, which he lost to Novak Djokovic. The tennis player began to be known on the circuit in 2018, when he would precisely beat Djokovic in Canada, thus reaching the final of the Masters 1000 in Toronto that Rafa Nadal would win. In 2019, he would beat Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open, leaving the Spaniard without a final, in addition to the prestigious Masters Cup. And in 2020, he would top off his triumph when at just 20 years old he beat Roger Federer in Melbourne.

For her part, Paula Badosa, who in 2021 became the first Spaniard to win the Indian Wells, became number two in the world and today occupies number 34 in the ranking of the ATP after having been chaining several injuries. Currently, he is recovering from his physical problems with the intention of reaching Wimbledon on time, a tournament that begins in London at the beginning of July, although the most realistic goal is his reappearance on the courts of the US Open, starting on August 28. . Although between the two they do not add any Grand Slam, as read in Tsitsidosa’s latest publication, love conquers all.