The eternal debate on equality in the tennis circuits in terms of the earnings of the male and female teams is more present than ever. If in the Grand Slams and most of the major tournaments on the calendar such as Indian Wells, Miami or Madrid, men and women receive the same amount after winning the championship, the same is not the case in other Masters 1000 such as Rome, Canada or Dubai. «I don’t know why we don’t play for the same prize. They informed us of the measures, but it is what it is, we have to play, “criticized Paula Badosa, who is playing the Roman tournament for the second time. “It is evident that a lot of work is missing,” Iga Swiatek, world number one in the WTA, recently expressed.

“We know that this is a business in which sometimes even politics is mixed, but all tennis players do the same job,” declared the current winner of Roland Garros and US Open after winning a prize of 104,000 euros and a Porsche in Stuttgart. , while in the same week Carlos Alcaraz won half a million euros for the Count of Godó of Barcelona. Days later, at the Mutua Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka, winner of the Caja Mágica tournament, and the Murcian, who repeated his triumph in the Spanish capital, won exactly the same thing.

“Many people think that men’s tennis is more attractive to watch because it is more physical and they are stronger, they attack the women’s circuit because of the inconsistency there have been these years, or saying that women are much more emotional,” added the leader of the women’s circuit. , who has become one of the great tennis speakers to deal with issues such as inequality.

In this edition of Rome, the male winner will pocket one million euros while his female counterpart will add half a million to his bank account. In the case of the male finalist, his prize will be just over half a million, while in the case of the girl finalist, the amount will not exceed three hundred thousand. The gap that exists in this controversial situation is due to the fact that there are tournaments on the tennis circuit that are labeled ‘mandatory’, where players are obliged to play except for injury or other reasons of force majeure that they prove , while the players are not required in this event. Since the presence of the best tennis players in the world is not guaranteed, although the points that are distributed are the same and the scenario is the same as in the case of the boys, the amount of money to be distributed suffers due to the money that the players invest there. sponsors. This is the factor that justifies the apparently incomprehensible abysmal difference in prize money during this tournament, something that does not exist in relation to the Grand Slams, since Roland Garros, the United States Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open were not played. distinguishes between men and women when distributing the prizes.

In the WTA, the mandatory events for tennis players to play are Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing, while the rest of the WTA 1000, Dubai, Rome, Canada and Cincinnati, are not.