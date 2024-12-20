With less than a week until Christmas, many families are preparing everything for these important dates. Meals, gifts, family gatherings, Everything is ready to enjoy time surrounded by loved ones. Because, as a child’s reaction has shown, that is the most important thing.

As you can see in the video that Juicyloucylou shared on Tiktok, She and her family gathered to exchange Christmas gifts. However, what the little one of the house, Harry, did not know is that his requests had been fulfilled.

Like any other child his age, he had asked for the new edition of FIFA, the well-known soccer game. Thus, with nervousness and some skepticism, he began to unwrap his gift. And, instead of wrapping it directly, his grandfather decided to leave it inside the Amazon envelope where it had arrived.

“Is this a joke? Will there be another one inside the package?” Harry asked before discovering what was in the envelope. So, after realizing that it was just what he had asked for, andInstead of celebrating, emotion took over. Far from opening the game, he put it aside to throw himself at his grandfather and embrace each other in a big hug.

“Oh, darling. That’s good,” Grandpa exclaimed, corresponding to the little one and with a big smile when he saw the affection with which his grandson had hugged him. “Grandpa won at Christmas,” Juicy wrote as a description of the video.

The publication already has more than 10 million views on TikTok and almost one and a half million likes. Therefore, it is not surprising that the comment tray has been filled with messages celebrating the joy of the family. “The child still does not know that the true gift was that hug with his grandfather”“throw the gift to go hug his grandfather. He knows it is his best gift”, “how nice” or “I’m going to cry”, have been some of the most notable comments.