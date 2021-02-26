Antonela Roccuzzo is celebrating: this Friday, February 26, she turns 33 and there was a celebration at the Messi house. Lionel, from his official Instagram account, congratulated Anto with a photo of them together and a tender message: “Happy birthday, my life. I love you !!!”, wrote the best soccer player in the world to the mother of his three children. Justly, the couple together with Thiago, Mateo and Ciro also posed with the cake. “Happy. Thank you all very much for the beautiful messages and for all the love,” said the birthday girl.

Roccuzzo and Messi have been together since adolescence. Both natives of Rosario, the city in which they met, to later form the love story that lasts to this day. When to the flea She had to leave for Europe to start her football career, she also migrated to be able to live with him and thus accompany him in his dream.

On November 2, 2012, Thiago, the first son of the Argentine couple, arrived. Then, on September 11, 2015, Mateo was born, and on March 11, 2018, Ciro, the youngest of the Messi family, joined.

“Antonela is everything to me. Having her by my side simplifies a lot of things for me. We have known each other for a long time, he knows me perfectly. He knows how to enter me in every moment, especially in the bad ones, “Messi released in 2019.

The couple celebrate Anto’s 33rd birthday. Photo: @leomessi

Leo found partners on the court, but his partner outside is unique. “She is a person who has practically no bad days, who is always in a good mood. She is a spectacular companion”he blurted out. And is a daughter coming? “We want to look for the baby. We would like Antonela and me, but in a few years we will see,” he also responded in 2019.

Messi’s “I love you” to his partner.