Veronica Salazar joined her life in marriage with Alfredo Rivero last Friday, April 28 in an intimate ceremony in the company of all her loved ones. Some of the show business characters were present at the event, among which stands out Federico Salazar, who is known as the “television husband” of the journalist. At the end of her celebration in the church, the host of “América noticias” approached the communicator to congratulate her on this great step that she has taken in her life.

Through social networks, Valeria Piazza shared a short video of the precise moment in which the duo gave each other a big hug at the entrance of the parish. Seconds later, Katia Condos’ husband gave her a tender kiss on the hand. Later, he was encouraged to testify before cameras and sent an affectionate message to the communicator and his now wife.