In silence and without much fanfare, the Government advances with the organization of the provisional scrutiny of the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open Primaries (PASO) and the general elections.

It is planned that this Thursday the Ministry of the Interior, led by Pedro Eduardo “Wado”, disseminate the economic offers of the companies that present themselves to the public tender to provide the hardware, software, loading and dissemination of the results of the provisional scrutiny.

Then a process of analysis of the technical proposals will begin, until the Government announces the winner of the tender, based on a scheme where it will award 70% of the score for the economic offer and 30% for the technical proposal from the provider.

The two main competitors are Indra and Smartmatic, although there would also be other companies interested in carrying out the provisional scrutiny of these elections, among which EX-CLE, TNG and Boldt are mentioned.

The bidding documents state that the STEP will be on August 8, where the candidates for each political space will be defined; and the general elections on October 24, to elect 127 deputies, 24 senators, two governors, provincial and municipal positions.

Along with the provisional scrutiny in both elections, the company that wins the tender will have to do a software test, stress test and cybersecurity on June 6; on June 19 the first drill, with the PASO; on September 10 another test of the software and on September 18 the second comprehensive drill, for the general elections, as stated in the tender specifications.

But those dates could be modified, depending on the political needs of the Government and the opposition. Beyond that, the Interior Ministry plans to choose the company that will carry out the provisional scrutiny as soon as possible.

“The scheme is similar to that of the last presidential elections, although that time the two envelopes were not opened simultaneously, because the technical proposal was prioritized and the Colombian company Thomas Greg was eliminated, due to the low score it had there,” he said. to Clarion a manager of one of the companies competing in this tender.

The tender “is in fixed pesos, with the risk that this implies due to high inflation; while last time it was also in pesos, but it was adjusted to the value of the dollar at the time the State paid, “they raised from another competing company.

Furthermore, another difference with the previous tender is that now the whole process is in the hands of the Ministry of the Interior, “as it happened before the arrival of Macri to the Presidency”, they told Clarion sources close to the Government; whereas before that task was delegated to the Argentine Mail, which organized the bidding for the last presidential elections.

In any case, the Post will be in charge of the provision of all the logistics and infrastructure of the elections, for which the Government plans to pay him $ 5,449 million, according to the agreement made official this Wednesday between the Ministry of the Interior and the Argentine Post Office.

Indra carried out the provisional scrutiny for two decades, between 1997 and 2017. And Smartmatic provided that service in the 2019 presidential elections, after intense economic competition in which it offered US $ 16.9 million, compared to US $ 19.2 million for the Spanish company.

The companies that will participate in the tender for the provisional scrutiny of the 2021 elections They have time until this Thursday at 10 am to send their proposals to the Compr.Ar technological platform, when the opening ceremony of the proposals received up to that moment will take place, in an act that will be chaired by Patricia García Blanco, Secretary of Political Affairs of the Ministry of the Interior.

What will the provisional scrutiny be like?

The bidding document establishes that the dissemination of the first results of the provisional scrutiny “must begin no later than 9 pm” on the day of the vote, as established by the National Electoral Chamber, the document to which it acceded maintains Clarion.

Most of the 110,000 telegrams will be scanned in the 15,000 voting centers and sent to the computer centers, with the image transmission systems that were provided by Smartmatic to the Argentine Mail in the 2019 elections.

Although the Frente de Todos strongly questioned this hiring when the previous elections were held, because it assured that it was a system that had security flaws, Pedro’s Minister “Wado” decided to maintain that contract with Smartmatic “to respect legal security, since it is valid until 2025,” official sources said. The contract establishes that this company provides support and maintenance for the image transmission system from the voting centers in these elections.

In these elections, the tender document also provides for the “treatment of sanitization of locations and furniture “, as preventive measures for the coronavirus pandemic. “In order to reduce and mitigate the risk associated with the probability of a contagion occurring within the facilities, activities must be carried out to ensure proper sanitation of the facilities,” states the tender specifications.

The telegrams that are sent electronically from each school will do so from a classroom, where employees of the Argentine Post Office will scan and transmit the telegram in digital form to the two computer centers. There there will be 1,200 fingering stations, which will be provided by the company that wins the public tender for the “provisional counting of electoral results service.”

The results of the provisional scrutiny have no legal validity, since it is carried out by the Government, the Argentine Mail and the company that wins the tender. But they serve to carry out the preliminary vote count and that the society knows the same night of the vote how many votes each political group received, provisionally.

Just 48 hours after the end of the elections, the Electoral Justice begins the final scrutiny, With the minutes that are inside the polls and in less than a month determines the final result of the elections.

