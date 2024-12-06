The pioneer’s spokesperson Tenants Union of Catalonia, Llogaters Union, Carme Arcarazo i alwayscalled this Thursday for the central government to combat speculation in the housing market, especially in the rental segment, where the cost of renting has doubled in a decade.

Arcarazo made these statements in Xixón, where he showed his support for the campaign to prepare the mobilization for the right to housing called on December 14 by “Asturias to Live”coordinator that includes youth organizations, unions, neighborhood associations and the Union of Tenants of Asturies.

The spokesperson for the Catalan Tenants’ Union has denounced the “abusive rent price” and, in general, the “sense of insecurity” that tenants experience.

Carme Arcarazo i Sempere. Photo: Kike Gallart

Arcarazo has insisted that tenants are dedicating half of their salary “to paying the rent”, something that in his opinion not only harms households, but also the economy as a whole, since it takes resources away from consumption to feed a “ parasitic economy.

In this sense, he has indicated that “rents must be regulated, but not just cap prices,” but rather make them lower so that the rates set in the Law adjust to salaries.

He has also stressed that tenants cannot “suffer every five years” over whether or not their lease is going to be renewed, since in Spain “there are no long indefinite contracts that provide security.”

Likewise, he recalled that in cities like Amsterdam “They have prohibited the purchase for investment”, while insisting that we must recover homes that do not fulfill their residential function, an important part of which “have been diverted to tourist rentals.”

“The PSOE wants to sell that the housing problem is solved by building, building and building,” he pointed out, while clarifying that the current “is not a supply crisis.”

He has accused the central government of not having “the courage” to intervene in the market, while acknowledging that the real estate employers “put a lot of pressure.”

The member of “Asturias for Living” Jorge Fernández explained that the mobilization on December 14 will leave the Railway Museum at 12:30 p.m. in protest against the “wild rise” in rental prices in the region, where there is “a very high percentage of homes that are being demolished.” destined for tourist rental.”