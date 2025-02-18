The tenant union has summoned the first state manifestation to reject the current housing model and claim that housing ceases to be a business and becomes a right.

As the union has announced in its profile of the social network X (formerly Twitter), the demonstration will be next Sunday, April 5 and in Madrid it will start in the Atocha Square and its end in the Plaza de España, usual beginnings and ending of mass demonstrations.

“We return to the streets, and this time we do all together, everywhere“, explained the tenant union, which under the motto ‘We end the housing business’ has opted for strength with the” conviction that there is only one recipe for housing to be a right. ”

April 5, first state demonstration for housing. We return to the streets, and this time we do all together, everywhere. The conviction that there is only one recipe for housing to be a right … Let's end the housing business.

The union (along with 40 other organizations) also organized the demonstration that in mid -October had a great impact on the city of Madrid. On that occasion the reason for the protest was the rental situation in the Spanish capital and the “Congress rejection to admit to process its proposal for temporary rental regulation”

More than 12,000 people, according to the data of the Government Delegation in Madrid, met in Madrid to request the resignation of Isabel Rodríguez (Minister of Housing), criticizing the inaction of the Executive and requesting the decrease of 50% of the price of the price of Rentals

Rental strike

In fact, this request to reduce the rental price in half was the requirement filed by the tenant union to avoid a rental strike, a mechanism with which the organization has already threatened the landlords several times.

The spokeswoman of the union in Catalonia, Mayte Arcarazo, warned him in an appearance in the Congress of Deputies in which he asked prohibit the purchase of housing if not for residential use, convert rentals into indefinite and use empty housing to rent.