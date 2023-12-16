'The tenant' is the new Turkish novel that will be launched Latin very soon through your screens. This fiction, whose original title is 'Iyilik', was originally released in 2022 and was based on 'The Queen's House', a k-drama released in 2021. This medium, known for bringing the best in Turkish productions to our country , will try to replicate with this novel what was done by 'Betrayed' and 'The Cost of Love', which were great successes and became the favorites of the national public.

If you don't want to miss anything about the premiere of 'The tenant'below we will tell you all the details about its launch, such as the date and time, as well as the number of chapters it has, among other details that will interest you.

When is 'La inquilina' released on Latina?

The Turkish novel 'The tenant' will premiere on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This production will be part of the year-end programming of Latina channel that always seeks to innovate when it comes to foreign fiction for the enjoyment of its viewers.

Despite their happiness as a family, Murat will be unfaithful to his wife, with his best friend. Photo: diffusion

'The tenant' will star Hatice Sendil, a sensation in Turkish productions due to her great work as an actress and her beauty, which helped her place in the top places in various competitions such as Miss Turkey and Miss Europe. Sendil is accompanied by Ismail Demirciwho had an important presence on Spanish television thanks to his long career in various fictions.

At what time will the Turkish novel 'The Tenant' be broadcast?

'The tenant'a novel directed by Murat Öztürk, will be broadcast on Latina Televisión screens after 'Dad in trouble'that is to say, from 10.20 p.m. m.

How many chapters does 'The Tenant' have?

The novel originally has only one season, which is made up of 27 episodes in total. 'The tenant' It is based on the story of the k-drama 'The Queen's House', a South Korean series that had only 16 chapters.

What is 'The Tenant' about?

“As Neslihan continues her wonderful life with her husband and children, one day she gets sick at the gym. She is rescued by a young woman, whom she does not know. She befriends this girl, who she later learns is Damla. Realizing that the girl is with a married man and her helplessness in her story, she decides not to leave her alone in this relationship at all. Not knowing that the man is her own husband,” she begins the official synopsis of 'The tenant'.

Damla will arrive at Neslihan's house and cause an earthquake in her marriage with Murat. Photo: diffusion

“As all dreams come to an end, one day Neslihan finds out that her husband, Murat, whom she blindly trusted, has been cheating on her for a long time with her false friend Damla, so she will have to learn to choose between being good and taking care of others. herself and her children,” the story indicates.

This is the cast of 'The Tenant'

Hatice Sendil as Neslihan

Ismail Demirci as Murat

Sera Kutlubey as Damla

Perihan Savas as Sahika

Sefa Tantoglu as Cinar

Mina Adkin as Nehir

Pelinsu Karayel as Aysil

Umut Kaplica as Batu

Ilayda Aydin as Gizem

Erdem Akakce as Necati.

