The Madrid tenant union launches a new organized civil disobedience campaign, the ‘tenant pickets’, with groups of coordinated neighbors to boost rental strikes in their neighborhoods.

This incitement will have as its task, one by one, the 30,000 blocks of “vertical property” in the city of Madrid “to turn them into thousands of houses Orsola, into trenches from which to defend the right to housing outside the market.”

The Barcelona City Council, together with the Hàbitat3 association, bought the Orsola house in Barcelona, ​​to the background of Barcelona, Symbol of the neighborhood struggle against speculation. The purchase has been made with a social and collaborative formula promoted by the third sector entity, through which the Consistory has paid 4.8 million euros and entity 4,3.

In this way, the ‘tenant pickets’ will mobilize not only this Sunday but will last over time with the aim of “Multiply the foci of conflict, explore new forms of resistance, Get the rental strikes to be an effective union tool for hundreds of thousands of people. “

Tenants of tenants and other groups and social organizations have convened the first state demonstration for the right to housing for the next day April 5 to demand “end the housing business.”

“We are not only before a conflict between homemade and tenants. It is a conflict of the whole society. Or we bet on the right to a dignified life and the future, or we defend the wild accumulation of wealth of a few, “defends the movement in a statement.

The ‘tenant pickets’ will be present this Sunday day 2 in several districts of the capital, as well as in points of the region such as Leganés or Móstoles, starting at 12.00. “The housing crisis is not an accident or a regulation error. It is the result of decades of policies designed to benefit the real estate sector “, The summons have alleged, who have stressed that rentals have reached “unsustainable levels.”

Given the current situation, from the Madrid tenant union they have defended that, after rejected proposals, It is currently “disobeying”. “Some of us want housing to be a right. Others want it to continue being a business at the expense of our dreams, our freedom, our mental health and even our identity. There is no medium term. There is no neutral point. It is time to choose side. It is playing face to face,” they have settled.