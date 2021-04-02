Madrid (Union)

Atletico Madrid under the leadership of Diego Simeone occupied the top of the Spanish Football League standings throughout the current season, with only a 4-point difference separating him from Barcelona II, and 6 points from Real Madrid, the “title holder”, who ranked third, as the race for the title is still ongoing, With the trio trying to avoid any mistake and stick to his chances, while anticipating that his rivals will be stumbled and wasted points.

Simeone expected the competition in early March to intensify, and said: Real Madrid or Barcelona will not lose another match, but we have already seen many surprising results this season, confirming that there is no guaranteed match.

Here is everything you need to know about the final stage of the race for the title: who competitors, where each of them are, and the matches remaining for them, so that you can judge for yourself who will win the “La Liga” title in the end, who wins in the next matches and who loses.

Atletico Madrid

Current position: First «66 points»

Next game: Seville “Away”, Sunday 4 April

Remaining matches: Real Betis “away”, Huesca “at home”, Athletic Bilbao “away”, Eibar “at home”, Elche “away”, Barcelona “away from home”, Real Sociedad “at home”, Osasuna ” At home, ”Real Valladolid,“ away ”.

The last time Atletico Madrid won the Spanish League title goes back to the last round of the 2013-2014 season, when it tied its time away to Barcelona at Camp Nou, and given the close proximity that the title fight promises, the shield may be postponed until the round. The last 38 this season is also when he visits Real Valladolid, who needs points in order to avoid relegation.

And in the list of the remaining matches is the visit that the team will make to “Camp Nou” in “Round 35”, to be a meeting that can be called a six-point confrontation between Barcelona and Atletico, with the conflict between them in the accounts of direct confrontations as well, after Atletico outperformed his Catalan counterpart. – Zero at the beginning of the current season at the “Wanda Metropolitano” stadium.

Barcelona

Current position: Second «62 points»

Next game: Real Valladolid (H), Monday, April 5th

Remaining matches: Real Madrid (away), Getafe (at home), Villarreal (away), Granada (at home), Valencia (away), Atletico Madrid (at home), Levante (away), Celta Vigo ( Home), Eibar (Away).

Barcelona is going through a wonderful period of performance locally since the beginning of the year 2021, and is approaching the final stage of the season with great momentum, and with many matches remaining with teams that are in the upper half of the ranking table, it will need the maximum performance possible in order to collect the three points week after week.

Two confrontations with Ronald Koeman’s team emerge, the first being the “El Clasico” meeting outside Real Madrid a week after “Saturday 10 April”, in which he seeks revenge for his 3-1 loss at Camp Nou at the beginning of the current season, and then receives Atletico at the “Camp Nou”, Before four matches remain until the end of the season, while fully aware of the importance of direct confrontations in the race between the trio of horses for the title!

Real Madrid

Current position: The third “60 points”

Next game: Eibar (at home), Saturday 3 April

Remaining matches: Barcelona (at home), Cadiz (away), Real Betis (on their own), Getafe (away), Osasuna (at home), Seville (at home), Granada (away), Athletic Bilbao (out) Home stadium), Villarreal (home).

Real Madrid realizes that it has the option to end the season strongly only. Los Blancos won the title last season, after winning the last 10 games in a row, after returning from the hiatus due to the Corona virus pandemic, and settling the title mathematically before the end of the season with a round, and faces This time is a difficult final stage of the season, and Zinedine Zidane is trying to restore this basic winning mentality in case his team is expected to remain in the title struggle.

There are a number of matches that pose a real challenge to Real Madrid in the calendar of its next matches, starting with the “El Clasico” at its stadium against Barcelona, ​​then three of the last four matches against teams that qualified for European competitions last year.