Euro 2024, held in Germany, has reached the thrilling semi-finals, with Spain, England, France and the Netherlands battling it out for the title. This tournament has served as the ideal stage for many young talents to showcase their skills, earning them a prominent place on the global football scene. As in previous tournaments, some players have taken advantage of this opportunity to significantly increase their market value.
Below we present the ten footballers who have most appreciated during this competition, highlighting their impressive performances and the impact they have had both on their national teams and their respective clubs:
Cole Palmer has been the player whose value has increased the most at Euro 2024. Despite not being a key player in Gareth Southgate’s team, playing only 23% of the possible minutes, his performance at Chelsea has been extraordinary. With 22 goals and 11 assists in 34 league games, Palmer earned his call-up and his market value has increased by €25 million, a 45% increase, standing out as one of the most promising players in England.
Florian Wirtz has been instrumental for Germany, scoring the crucial goal against Spain in the quarter-finals. Having played just 65% of the minutes, Wirtz has scored 2 goals in 5 games, proving to be a key player in the German attack. His superb season with Bayer Leverkusen, under the management of Xabi Alonso, has increased his market value by €20 million, representing an 18% increase, consolidating him as one of the jewels of German football.
Phil Foden, a key player in Southgate’s plans, has played every minute of the tournament and has increased his market value by €20m, up 15.4%. His consistent performances with Manchester City and his central role in the England national team have pushed his value up to €150m. Foden is considered one of the brightest stars in world football, and his performance at the Euros has reaffirmed his status.
Arda Guler has been one of the sensations of the European Championship, increasing his market value by 15 million euros, a 100% increase. This young talent from Real Madrid has been key for Turkey, playing 76% of the minutes and contributing with one goal and two assists. His performance has attracted attention and has positioned his market value at 30 million euros, attracting the interest of several big European clubs.
Fermin, despite having a limited participation in the tournament with only 6% of the minutes played, has increased his market value by 15 million euros, which represents a 100% increase. This Barcelona midfielder has had an outstanding season at his club, which has been key to his revaluation. Fermin is seen as one of the future pillars of Spanish football, and his market value now reflects his potential.
Villarreal’s Alex Baena has seen his market value rise by €15m, a 60% increase. Although he has not played much in the European Championship, his excellent season with Villarreal has been instrumental in his rise in value. His market value has reached €40m, and many top European clubs are keeping a close eye on this talented midfielder.
Kobbie Mainoo has seen his market value rise by €15m, which represents a 43% increase. Despite playing just 40% of the minutes at the Euros, his breakthrough at Manchester United has been remarkable. Mainoo has proven to be an important piece for the future of the English team and his market value has risen to €50m, standing out as one of the young talents to watch.
Despite a disappointing showing at the European Championship, Josip Stanisic has increased his market value by 10 million euros, up 55.6%. The Bayern Munich centre-back played two of the three group games before his team’s elimination. His market value has reached 28 million euros, positioning him as a player of the future in German football.
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has increased his market value by €10m, a 50% increase. Although he has not played a single minute at the European Championship, his performances for Crystal Palace, after joining from Blackburn Rovers, have been remarkable. Wharton has caught the attention of many, raising his market value to €30m, standing out as one of the most promising youngsters in English football.
Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has increased his market value by €10 million, up 40%. Although he did not play in the European Championship, his 22 goals and 12 assists for Ajax last season have earned him a call-up and an increase in his market value. His performance has been closely monitored by several top European clubs, and his market value is now €35 million.
