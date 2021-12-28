These are the footballers that more pointed in this course but worse they did it according to the expectations that they generated:
At the rate he is going, Joao Félix will become an eternal promise. He is not a starter with Simeone and has not quite found the level of a player for whom Atlético de Madrid have paid 127 million euros. His European Championship with Portugal was more than gray. Quite weak year of the Portuguese.
The Dutchman is one of the players that reflects Barcelona’s disappointing 2021. It seemed that with Koeman he was finding his best version, but like the rest of the team he collapsed starting in April. The start of the new season has been very weak and today it is a hole in the center of the Blaugrana field. It has even been rumored that they are looking for a way out for him.
Someone had to represent the bad 2021 that Juventus has experienced. For the first time in a decade he did not win the league, and he got into the Champions League by chance. Right now they march 5th and they are not that block that scared in Italy. Arthur did not work, in a similar way to what happened to him at Barcelona. He was not even in the Copa América and this season he has barely played 11 games. A year to forget.
Without a doubt, Aubameyang has been one of the best strikers in the Premier and in Europe in the last five years. Of course, his 2021 has been to forget. Although he did not start badly, he was losing steam between injuries and poor form. He has lost the captaincy of Arsenal and barely adds 5 goals in 17 games this season. He failed to win the Europa League with the Gunners despite being one of the favorites.
After a first year at Real Madrid marked by his irregularity and injuries, the white fans were confident in the resurrection of Hazard. They have been left with the desire. He has been injured again for most of the season and still has not played two good games. Not even Belgium saves him anymore.
Every year it seems that it is going to be the definitive one for Dembelé … and every year it disappoints. Injuries haunted him again during 2021, something that has not left him calm throughout his career. Barcelona wants to renew it, although it seems that he is not there for the job.
For United’s year, which has also been firecracker, he was between Pogba and Maguire. I decide on the Frenchman because his hits have been greater. With the Red Devils he did not win anything, with France he was left out in the round of 16 and has not shone in either of them. In addition, his contract ends in June and it seems that Real Madrid is no longer interested in him. With what this player could have been … Year to throw away
Player who has had a 2021 to forget. He arrived at Barcelona in August 2020 in exchange for Arthur to try to settle in the center of the field and right now he is at Besiktas. Koeman took away all his confidence, disappeared from the map and was never heard from again. In just 1 year, from undisputed in the European champion to forgotten in Turkey
Another whose career has collapsed in 2021 is James Rodríguez. It seemed that at Everton, with Ancelotti, he could recover a good version of what he was. Quite the opposite and every time it was going to less. He signed for Qatari Al-Rayyan to live a golden retirement … with only 30 years.
Sergio Ramos’ 2021 has been worthy of analysis. He was injured already in January, when he was one of the best center-backs in the world. Since then everything has gone downhill. He has barely been able to play games, he went to Paris Saint Germain for free, he missed the Eurocup, he won nothing with the whites … and in his second game with the Gauls he was expelled. The player who has hit it the most in 2021 without a doubt.
