He Real Madrid has not moved in the market to reinforce Zidane’s team but it has been, as usual, very prolific when it comes to capturing some of the most promising gems in football to come. The entity has incorporated a thirty new young footballers to the different teams of Factory and many have arrived from the four cardinal points of the Spanish territory. Talents already international, like Hugo Duro (U21), Mario de Luis (U18) and Adam Arvelo (U15), players Balearics, canaries and a good portion of the best that Madrid’s courses have to offer. These are the ten new white youth players with the most projection …

Hugo Duro, tip for Castilla … and for Zizou

The Getafense striker (20 years old) is one of the fashionable footballers at La Fábrica Blanca. Just arrived at Castilla de Raúl but with a background in the First Division and even the Europa League with Getafe de Bordalás, he is now on Zidane’s radar. The Marseillais has included him in List A for the Champions League, thus being the fourth center forward of the first team for that competition. He studied to become a mechanical engineer while also scoring for the U21. He is on loan for a year in Valdebebas but Madrid has saved a purchase option and does not think of Duro as a patch, he had been trying to sign him for years …

Kenneth, from Espanyol to the white team

An extreme parakeet that he has been pretending for a long time David fernandez, the head of the club’s recruitment department. Dizzying lefty and with a goal also from set pieces, Kenneth (19 years old) changes the Espanyol Youth for the teachings of Raúl in Castilla. Curiously, he has a past culé. In the 2011-12 season he was part of Barça’s Alevín C. He arrives to occupy a demarcation, the left flank (there Raúl placed him in his debut in the friendly of the Castilla preseason against Pozuelo), which for a long time seemed that it was going to be the exclusive preserve of Cesar Gelabert.

Mario de Luis, Rayista star goalkeeper for Juvenil A

A goalkeeper to nurture the always prolific school of Madrid goalkeepers that comes from another highly coveted quarry, that of Rayo Vallecano. Madrid had been following his evolution for a long time but It has been the year of explosion of Mario de Luis in Vallecas. He went up to play six games with Rayo B in Third despite being 17 years old and a regular presence in the first team training sessions made him win the U-18 national team call by Pablo Amo. There he also aroused the interest of three more Firsts, with the Villarreal at the head, and several more from Second, but Madrid was the one that ended up seducing the footballer. He signed in July for four seasons and Zidane has already been able to see him up close with the majors during this preseason.

Pau Ferrer, from Castellón to the Madrid Youth.

Pau Ferrer, goals from Castellón

A footballer of such caliber that in the same season, last, participated in two different ascents of Castellón. First with Youth B to the National League and then with Youth A to the Honor Division. Forward with the ability to play in different zones, his thing is really to act like nine. From the fifth of 2003, he exhibits a lot of stride and although he is a natural left-handed (his distant shot impresses) is able to mark regularly with the right hand. Madrid has taken him in exchange for an agreement with Castellón for which you will receive different income depending on the objectives that Ferrer is carrying out in Factory and especially if it reaches the first white team.

Rafel Obrador, from Primera to Valdebebas

Leaving aside the prodigy Luka Romero, Obrador (17 years old) was the most followed jewel of Mallorca. Last season this left-back was called up three times by Vicente Moreno and He made his official debut at El Sadar, playing four minutes in the First Division. Although Madrid has Miguel Gutiérrez as its three reference of the entire quarry, this Balearic is going to be in his wake. The white club has been making attempts for five years to sign him and finally succeeded in early October. As he had renewed with Mallorca until 2024, Madrid has been forced to pay a transfer and Rafel has signed until 2023 to be an immediate reference for the Real Madrid Youth.

Rafel Obrador, left-handed from Mallorca to Valdebebas.

Adam Arvelo, the man from Tenerife that Barça wanted

Possibly one of the best exponents of the generation born in 2005. The Tenerife winger, whom Villarreal guarded with zeal and Barcelona courted, lands in Valdebebas with an immense projection. Another southpaw for the white crop. Very fine going from the outside to the inside from the side, it is in the plans of Julen Guerrero in the Spanish Sub-15.

Aimar Santiago, to lead UD Las Palmas to Cadet B

Madrid has scored an important goal with this signing. One of the flags of the lower categories of the Unión Deportiva Las Palmas and after five years at the yellow club, the so-called madridista convinced Aimar (14 years old) to jump to the peninsula. The Chamartín entity acquired it without releasing a single euro. A playmaker with the refined technique of his land and a special spark.

Julio González, targets from Brunete for Infantil A

He will be a member of Madrid’s Infantil A, where the son of José Antonio Reyes stands out in the squad, who has also added this new and interesting forward. Is about Julio Gonzalez (13 years), who last season achieved 22 goals in just 19 games with the Brunete Football School.

Manu Carrascosa (12 years old) changes the Parla for Madrid’s Infantil B, where he will be one of the columns in the center of the field.

Manu Carrascosa (Child B)

A footballer to keep in mind. He stands out for his spectacular physique that serves him sweep the field almost from end to end, more Casemiro than Pogba, bridging the enormous distances in a young midfielder who has just arrived from Parla and is barely 12 years old. Along with him another important signing has joined, Sergio Soler, Leganés lane, one of the quarries most studied in recent years by white scouts (from there came Sergio Santos, the new two of Castilla).

Manero (Alevín A)

Generation 2009 and it is also a left-handed winger of those performing mischief. In his case, he came from the Zaragoza quarry where he had trained the two previous seasons. Last season he acted in front of footballers a year older and managed to get five targets in 21 games. In Zaragoza they took an eye on him when he was appointed best player in 2017 of the tournament organized by the Club Maño Foundation. In principle, he joins the Real Madrid Alevín A that Roberto Tomás will lead this season.