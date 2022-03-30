The Sinaloa Congress could well reduce the number of deputies by half, it is more than evident that only a few have real political weight. We could even say that there are less than 20 legislators who are really productive and have managed to stand out.

Every day it becomes clearer that it was a mistake that they have thrown down the reduction in the number of legislators, by the way, it was a citizen demand that the local deputies ignored with the false justification of taking care of the “representation”. In the end, they have their accounts.

We go by benches, the first force is Morena, with 22 deputies. It is no secret that its coordinator and president of the Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, is the one who has the singing voice and knows how to weigh the line. In addition, from Congress he seeks to build his candidacy for the Senate. The second highest ranking is Ambrocio Chavez, who has weight in the Third Floor and looks to jump to a federal deputation.

Another level is Jesús Ibarra, who today is one of the deputies who is making a difference, he has an outstanding legislative work and at the end of the day in Congress he continues with meetings in popular neighborhoods, he has formed an extensive and highly organized structure , do not rule him out for mayor of Culiacán.

The second force is the PRI, it has eight members, but only three are outstanding, the coordinator Ricardo Madrid, who has a doorknob; Cinthia Valenzuela, who is the party’s leader in the state, and Sergio Mario Arredondo, who has given a high level to the Oversight Commission that he chairs, in addition to being one of the local deputies with the greatest political stature, would also be the profiles for the mayor of Culiacán.

The third force is the PAS, it has six legislators, but only the coordinator Alba Virgen Montes and the president of the Board of Directors, Gene René Bojórquez, have weight.

Those who have been most noted for media actions are Pedro Villegas Lobo, who has led demonstrations and has always been empathetic to social causes. Another young woman with a future is Almendra Negrete, she will surely achieve more experience and greater relevance.

In the case of deputy Serapio Vargas, it must be a real shame for the bench and all of Morena, he was expected to be a fighter and promoter of the causes of the field, and he ended up being a bad copy of “Chenel” with proposals outside the entire state reality.

In the end, we could say that there are 10 deputies who move and have the leadership in the Sinaloa Congress; the rest, with all due respect, have been left to duty, have a gray job and have been totally overshadowed. So, very attentive because they can still rebuild the path, the legislature is beginning.

Schedule. Today, at 9:00 a.m., will be Governor Rubén Rocha Moya’s “Semanera” conference. He had been postponed due to the agenda of the state president in Mexico City, where he gave a conference at the prestigious Center for Superior Naval Studies.

They tell us that in the “Semanera” they will have the rector of the Police University, Óscar Fidel González Mendívil, as a guest, surely he will be giving the enrollment data they have and that they are going to establish the Jorge Aguirre Meza medal for students with the best average.

By the way, the good news is that Unipol will be training corporate agents from the northwestern states of the country, which greatly enhances this university created in the current administration of Governor Rubén Rocha.

political memory. “The kite rises higher against the wind, not with it”: Winston Churchill.