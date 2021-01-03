Vaccinations against the corona virus have been in Germany for a week. Health Minister Jens Spahn had already suspected before the start: “It will jerk at one point or another.” The CDU politician should be right.

Vaccination is too slow for many, other countries are making faster progress. The elderly, who should be vaccinated first, wonder how they can get the important spades. At the start of the election year, the opposition accuses the federal government of having failed to prepare. And the EU Commission is also being scolded a lot.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

How much vaccine is there and how much of it has already been used?

So far, 1.3 million doses of the vaccine from the Mainz company Biontech have been delivered to the federal states. This will initially take care of residents of old people’s and nursing homes, people over 80 years of age as well as nursing staff and hospital staff at particular risk.

On Saturday the Robert Koch Institute announced that around 188,500 vaccinations had been reported to him. Because of delays in reporting, the real number is likely to be higher. Many citizens and experts complain that there is not enough vaccine. But even if you – as some federal states do – set aside half of the doses for the necessary second vaccination, the entire amount has by no means been used up.

Why is it going so slowly?

The Ministry of Health refers to the federal states that organize the vaccinations. In general, it could be due to the fact that vaccinations are first given in old people’s and nursing homes. The residents there are often not mobile, so vaccination teams have to drive to the homes. This takes longer than mass vaccinations in a vaccination center. Short medical consultations are also planned before the vaccination.

When will the next vaccine delivery arrive in the countries?

The next batch of Biontech vaccine arrives on Friday January 8th. Three further delivery dates are planned for each Monday until the beginning of February. A further 2.68 million vaccine doses are to be distributed to the federal states by February 1st. Vaccine from another manufacturer could still be added in January: The German government is expecting the EU approval of Moderna’s vaccine on January 6th.

“We will then quickly coordinate the exact delivery schedules for this vaccine with the EU and the company,” announced the ministry. Minister Spahn promises on “RTL Aktuell” that all nursing home residents will be vaccinated in the course of January. “We can achieve this goal in January. And that is what we want to and will achieve with the countries. “

Further texts on the corona vaccine:

How do you get an appointment for vaccination?

How people over the age of 80 who do not live in nursing homes get their vaccination varies from state to state. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, you can already book appointments for the vaccination centers by telephone, but this is not yet possible in North Rhine-Westphalia. How the majority of citizens will be informed later – whether all over 70-year-olds will be contacted by the municipalities or insurance companies – is not yet clear.

Has the EU Commission ordered too little vaccine from Biontech?

Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides rejects criticism. “The bottleneck is currently not the number of orders, but the global bottleneck in production capacities,” she explains to the German press agency. “This also applies to Biontech.” In November, up to 300 million doses of the Biontech vaccine were ordered, which are distributed across the 27 EU countries according to population size.

There are also framework agreements with five other manufacturers. In total, the EU has purchase rights for almost two billion vaccine doses, more than enough for the 450 million people in the EU. The problem: So far, only Biontech / Pfizer has EU approval. So the diversity is of no use at first.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Why did the EU Commission do this?

Since it was unclear for a long time who would be ahead in the vaccine race, the commission wanted to spread the risk. Why, when and what quantities were ordered from certain companies is not transparent – the contracts are secret.

Under the hand you can hear in Brussels: Biontech and Moderna were initially not the first choice for some EU countries, because of the new technology and because of the prices. These are also a secret, but a Belgian State Secretary recently gave a temporary insight on Twitter: A dose of vaccine from Moderna costs the equivalent of around 15 euros, from Biontech / Pfizer 12 euros, from Astrazeneca only 1.78 euros.

Did the EU bet on the wrong vaccines?

The SPD politician Karl Lauterbach criticizes the fact that Europe bought very little of the Moderna vaccine, namely 160 million doses. “It was clear very early on that the Moderna vaccine had a very strong effect and could be used in general practitioners’ practices,” Lauterbach told the “Rheinische Post”. Because of the small amount, the Moderna vaccine is unlikely to play a major role.

In contrast, the EU Commission agreed with AstraZeneca in August to purchase up to 400 million cans and hoped for delivery before the end of the year. Then there were setbacks in tests. The so-called Oxford vaccine has now achieved emergency approval in Great Britain. In the EU, the product could possibly be the next one to hit the market a few weeks after Moderna.

Can the EU get more from Biontech?

Probably yes. One was “in advanced discussions” about additional deliveries, said Biontech boss Ugur Sahin on the New Year of the German press agency. So more than the 300 million cans ordered. They are working with the EU on expanding production capacities.

In “Spiegel” he pointed out difficulties: “But it’s not as if specialized factories all over the world were standing idle that could produce vaccine of the required quality overnight.” It would not be clear until the end of January whether and how much can be additionally produced.

When will there be enough vaccine for everyone?

“The situation will improve step by step,” promises Health Commissioner Kyriakides. In mathematical terms, the amount of the three products ordered by the EU from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca – a total of 860 million doses – is sufficient for all expected vaccinations in Europe: 60 to 70 percent of the population with two syringes each. As soon as all three have EU approval, replenishment should get going. However, the vaccination campaign will take months because it will only be delivered in stages.

Why does Germany rely on procurement via the EU and not buy it itself?

Health Minister Spahn emphasizes that Germany consciously chose the European route. A race of the 27 for the scarce vaccine would have meant a new fuel for the EU, and large Germany would certainly have been attacked for ousting small and less prosperous countries.

“Europe is networked, and the quickest way out of this crisis is together,” says Kyriakides. “Germany is also very interested in this.” In addition, there is the market power of the EU Commission. It gets good prices because of the large quantities. According to media reports, the US is said to have paid $ 19.50 each, the equivalent of around 16 euros, for the first 100 million doses of Biontech vaccine. According to Belgian information, it was 12 euros in the EU. (dpa)