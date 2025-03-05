The speech on the state of the Union of Donald Trump beat the historical record of duration: an hour and 39 minutes, which they gave a lot. In addition to defending his rupturist agenda of the first six weeks of his return to the White House -and … promise more for the almost four years they have left-, the night had great moments.

Republicans regularly use the expression “there is a new sheriff in the city” to refer to Trump and their ambition to impose their law. The US president imposed it differently when the anger broke out in the speech. A veteran Democratic deputy, To Greenhe began to unbound Trump, standing, stirring his cane in the direction of the president. As he insisted on his attitude, Trump acted. From the podium, he pointed to him with the index and pointed with the index to the door. “You, outside,” he seemed to say. And that is what happened with Green, which was expelled. It was one of the many protests – cactals, t -shirts, pink dresses, shouts, abandonment of the hemicycle – that the Democrats orchestrated.

2. Democratic glue, Republican docks

To Green It was an exception not only because he was the only person expelled from the hemicycle. Also because no Democrat stood as much as he. The usual thing in these speeches is that the deputies get up to cheer the main phrases of the president’s speech. The traditional thing has been that the deputies of the president’s party stand for everything and that those of the other party do so in matters that unify: support for the army, the conviction of attacks, the lament of the death of emblematic figures. But it seemed that there was glue in the seats of the Democrats, who made efforts not to stand at all. Not even to applaud the presence of relatives of victims of criminal violence. The Republicans, on the contrary, seemed to have a dock in their seats. They hit the night recovering and losing the verticality, wearing a meniscus.

3. «Good luck, frame. If something goes wrong we already know who to blame it »

Live in Donald Trump It is a high -risk dedication. In his first term, the New York billionaire was a chopper of secretaries and senior positions. Now the pools of who will be the first member of the Cabinet in listening to his famous ‘You Are Fired’ (‘You are fired’), the emblematic phrase of ‘The apprentice’, the ‘reality’ with which Trump triumphed before landing in politics.

In the speech, Trump took an uncomfortable smile from his secretary of state, Marco Rubio. He argued his plan to recover control of the Panama Canal and said that the head of diplomacy was with it. «Good luck, frame. If something goes wrong we already know who to blame. Then, he celebrated, in his own way, the great support Rubio received in his confirmation in the Senate with unanimous support from the Democrats. “I don’t know whether to be very happy about it or very worried,” Trump joked, who got another nervous smile from the Secretary of State.

4. A place called Lesoto

Trump reviewed the superfluous spending items of the US government to which his right hand, Elon Musk, is scissors, and stopped in Africa. “Eight million for the LGBTQ+ Agenda in Lesoto, a place that no one has heard about,” he said about the African country, between a risanted Sonora of the Republican bench. It is sure that Google searches about Lesoto shoot at that time in the US

5. There are no eggs, and it is by Biden

Trump’s speech had strange references. There was talk of Lesoto. But also of eggs, as a way of attacking its predecessor, Joe Biden. The eggs, those of eating, have become a central issue in the US in a country where they are the favorite breakfast ingredient, they have become the symbol of inflation. «Joe Biden He allowed the price of eggs to run out, ”said the former president, who had to deal with, as he now happens to Trump, with the impact of avian flu. “We are working to lower its price,” the president promised.

6. “How was you with political persecution”

These speeches are usually an opportunity for President bridges store with the opposition. Trump did not make the paripé to appear a unifying intention. In fact, he launched abundant attacks on Democrats. The one who had the most fang was when he defended that with him the political use of government and justice ended. “For example, that a president is allowed fiercely to his political rival, like me,” said Biden and himself. “How was you with that?” He asked with a sneer and smile the Democratic bench. He, above at the stage, as president, despite the four criminal charges he faced. They, the Democrats, having lost the White House and the majorities in Congress.

7. “Pocahontas says yes”

There was hope that Trump came to the speech with some closed agreement with his counterpart from Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskito redirect the diplomatic relationship after the anger of the week between the two in the Oval Office. It was not so. Trump could only defend his approach strategy to Russia, under the premise that the fundamental thing is to end the war. “Do you want the war to follow another five years?” He snapped at the Democrats. “Yes, Pocahontas says yes,” said the president looking at a specific seat. It was the one who sat the senator Elizabeth Warrento which she baptized with that nickname years ago, after the Democrat said she had a American native ancestry. Just behind Trump, his vice president, JD Vance; and the president of the House of Representatives, the Republican Mike JohnsonThey were laughing.

8. A child becomes a member of the Secret Service

The most emotional moment of the night came when Trump spoke with one of the guests to speech: DJ Daniela thirteen -year -old boy. As with some of these guests, the president talked about him during the speech. He is a black boy who was diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago. His illusion has always been to be a policeman. Several security forces have appointed him honorary agent. Trump told him that he officially appointed him a member of the Secret Service, the body dedicated to the security of the president. Appeared Be currandirector of the Secret Service -he was one of the agents who protected Trump in the attack he survived from Milagro last year -and gave the boy his credential as an agent. Daniel could not believe it and hugged Curran excited.

9. “We have a healthier country than I thought, huh, Booby?”

Trump used one of his most controversial elections in his cabinet -Robert F. Kennedy, Secretary of Health- for one of his jokes. The president reviewed the numbers of people who supposedly charge social security when they have an age in which they should be dead: “1.3 million people between 150 and 159 years old, more than 130,000 with more than 160 years … we have a healthier country than she believed, huh, Bobby?”, He told the last link in the Kennedy dynasty, which has left the Democrats to join the Democrats to join the Democrats to join the Democrats to join the Democrats to join the Democrats Trump “With that last name I would have thought they would applaud you,” joked the president. “How fast they forget!”

10. «Greenland: we will stay in one way or another»

Trump seemed to moderate his expansionist ambitions in the speech. He did not refer to Canada as state 51, nor did he demand his annexation. He did not remember his far -fetched plan to expel two million Palestinians from Gaza and make it a ‘Riviera’ under American property. Yes, he talked about the Panama Canal, to celebrate that an operation was announced on the same day for the ports to their entries to be controlled by an American company (the current operator is from Hong Kong). Trump focused mainly on Greenland. On the one hand, it seemed not to want to force the island under the sovereignty of Denmark. «I have a message for the incredible people of Denmark: we strongly defend the right to decide on your future. And, if you want, we welcome you in the US ». But a few seconds later, leaving the script, it was corrected: “I think we are going to stay in one way or another.”