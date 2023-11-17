The 24th edition of the Latin Grammys was held on Thursday in Seville. It was the first time that the awards left the United States. A flood of musical stars who sing in Spanish attended the Palace of Congresses and Exhibitions in the Andalusian capital. These were the keys to the awards.

They win. “Long live women,” said Natalia Lafourcade from the stage with one of her awards in her hands. “Long live women,” Nathy Peluso repeated with a shout a few moments later while she received the award from her. They were a female Latin Grammy. They took home the main awards: Karol G won album of the year for Tomorrow will be nice; Natalia Lafourcade achieved recording of the year for Of all the flowers; and Shakira, song of the year (shared with Bizarrap) by BZRP Music Sessions 52. Three women, three prizes each. Only Bizarrap was able to tie. Rosalía did not win any award, she was only up for one, but she was the one who shone the most on stage with her version of the song ‘Se nos roto en amor’, which Rocío Jurado popularized.

The voracity of urban music. If something was missing from the urban genre (reggaeton hip hop, trap, corridos tumbados and derivatives) to confirm his imperial reign was a gala like this. 80% of the performances belonged to this style, and many of the main awards as well: Karol G, Shakira, Bizarrap… We shouldn’t even call it an urban genre, but simply pop. All those named are pop stars. The anti-urbanites can get angry all the time they want, but they will not be able to deny that what we are experiencing is a musical revolution as big (or bigger) than, in its time, punk, disco music or grunge. Time will tell if it leaves as much of a mark as those.

Without play back It costs a little more to perreo. The great pending issue in urban music is finding solvent vocalists. When some of these artists play in a conventional and open microphone context, they become unstitched. Shakira has gotten hooked on reggaeton and no problem, because her voice can withstand whatever they throw at it. This is not the case of some who performed in Seville, such as Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Milo J or Sebastián Yatra. Either they get to work with a singing teacher, or they pull autotune either play back, which is not to imprison them either. This is just pop, remember.

Featherweight performing with Eslabón Armado at the gala. Kevin Winter (Getty Images for Latin Recording)

More tabloid press than musical press. In Spain there are no Goya of music, and that is a disgrace for the music industry, almost always disorganized and civil war It must be due to lack of habit, but once some international awards come here, musicians decided to stay at home tweeting. And in the absence of musical pens, Seville was filled with popular press, which went into ecstasy with the supposed messages from the stage between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Will better times come? Hopefully…

Where is the flamenco? Niña Pastori proclaimed it: “Flamenco is the most beautiful music there is.” Also Antonio Banderas: “Andalusia is a pentagram on which you can write the song of your life.” And even David Bisbal: “Flamenco is the Spanish music that is heard the most in the world.” Well-intentioned messages full of platitudes, in any case. A golden opportunity was lost to offer a good flamenco proposal, taking advantage of the fact that the Latin Grammys were being held in Seville and which coincided with the International Flamenco Day, November 16. The flamenco proposals were diverted to surrounding events, such as the participation of Carmen Linares in other venues or the number of nominees for the flamenco category in the pre-gala. Where were those young people who are renewing the genre, or the veterans still in shape. In their homes, probably angry with what they were seeing.

Only for the high-end Seville. Seville did not feel the passing of the Grammys. “In the city we are not finding out about the Grammys. It’s like a normal week. “There have been all parties in five-star hotels and some luxury restaurants, but there is no real impact on the city’s businesses.” The speaker is Lucas Tebas, a 52-year-old Sevillian who runs a business that combines a bar and a cheese shop in the center of the city. He has a generalized opinion of the economic impact on medium and small commerce in Seville. The Latin Grammys passed through the Andalusian capital, but only the high-end was noticed in the industry.

What’s wrong with you, Alejandro? Alejandro Sanz seems strange. The Madrid singer has always moved comfortably behind the scenes of the Latin Grammys, a ceremony that has awarded him 24 awards, the Spanish artist with the most. But it wasn’t his night. He had one of the most stellar moments of the night (third place after Rosalía’s performance and the award to Shakira and Bizarrap), but he left behind an intemperate atmosphere. He appeared with dyed white hair and glasses strangely placed on the tip of his nose. He said a few sentences and got irritated: “We repeat.” And he repeated himself. Maybe he didn’t know they were already live, but it made him uncomfortable. Then he played the groped Broken heart with reluctance.

Where are the Spanish? It was not a night of euphoria for Spanish artists. Twenty were up for the award and only three won: Niña Pastori for flamenco album, Quevedo for urban song (along with Bizarrap) and Marcos Vidal for Christian album. “I dedicate it to God,” truism Vidal, who was born in Germany in 1965, but has lived in Spain since he was little. We can also count Nathy Peluso, although the Argentines would ask for her part, since the sensational artist has dual nationality. Peluso was very happy with her gramophone. music video for the song You are really hot.

Niña Pastori with her gramophone at Album Flamenco. José Manuel Vidal (EFE)

Pablo Alborán’s bad star. “Before I wrote the speeches on paper, but after a few years in which I did not receive any awards, I no longer prepare anything,” said Pablo Alborán before the gala. That’s what the man from Malaga saved himself. Another gala, Alborán left empty. He has been nominated up to 28 times and on Thursday he was the Spaniard with the most possibilities, with up to five presences in the categories. He will end up getting it…

The happiest person at the Grammys. Without a doubt it was Laura Pausini. She was given the award for person of the year, one of those awards that are awarded weeks before. So the Italian moved to Seville for a week with her husband, her daughter and her parents and she was spreading happiness wherever she went. She also achieved the record for most interviews on the red carpet: up to 33. “I have sore cheekbones because I have been smiling for three days. This morning I woke up with my face like this [mostrando una sonrisa gigante]”he said on this red carpet. The Italian will never forget this November 2023.

