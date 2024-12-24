This Tuesday, King Felipe VI pronounced his traditional Christmas Eve speechwhich could not help but start with a memory of the 223 deaths and more than 800,000 affected by DANA that two months ago hit with unusual force several areas of eastern and southern Spain, especially in Valencia. The monarch has asked politicians to address the management of the catastrophe taking into account “the common good” and has called for a generous dialogue that favors “serenity” in the midst of a current “sometimes thunderous” political conflict.

These are the ten most important phrases mentioned by Felipe VI in his speech to the Spanish citizens, recorded in the Hall of Columns of the Royal Palace in December 2024:

Affected by DANA

The people who lost their lives and those missing deserve all our respect and we must never forget the pain and sadness they have left in their families.

The common good

Above the possible divergences and disagreements, a clear idea prevails in Spanish society of what is appropriate, of what benefits everyone and that, therefore, we have the interest and responsibility to protect and reinforce it.

Political consensus

Consensus around what is essential, not only as a result, but also as a constant practice, must always guide the public sphere. Not to avoid diversity of opinions, legitimate and necessary in democracy, but to prevent this diversity from leading to the denial of the existence of a shared space.

twitching

We cannot allow discord to become a constant background noise that prevents us from hearing the authentic pulse of the citizens.

Immigration

The integration effort, which corresponds to everyone, respect – also by everyone – for the laws and basic norms of coexistence and civility, and the recognition of the dignity that every human being deserves are the pillars that must guide us when dealing with immigration.

Access to housing

It is important, again, that all the actors involved reflect, listen to each other, that the different options be examined and that this dialogue leads to solutions that facilitate access to housing in affordable conditions, especially for the youngest. and the most unprotected, since this is the basis for the security, the well-being of so many life projects.

International conflicts

In this context, Spain and the other member states of the European Union, we must continue to defend with conviction and firmness, together with our international partners, the bases of liberal democracy, the defense of human rights and the achievements in social welfare. on which our great political project is based.

Coexistence and dialogue

A coexistence pact is protected by dialogue; that dialogue, with height and generosity, that must always nourish the definition of the common will and action of the State. That is why it is necessary that the political conflict, legitimate, but sometimes thunderous, does not prevent us from hearing an even more clamorous demand: a demand for serenity.

1978 Constitution

Our great reference in Spain is the 1978 Constitution, its letter and its spirit. Agreement on essentials was the fundamental principle that inspired it. Working for the common good is precisely preserving the great pact of coexistence where our democracy is affirmed and our rights and freedoms, pillars of our Social and Democratic State of Law, are consecrated.

DANA Management