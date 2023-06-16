Astons, a company of international experts in residency and citizenship through investment, published on its blog a list based on the Annual Global Retirement Index, which is the most comprehensive survey of its kind that uses hundreds of experiences and opinions from the real life about the best countries to retire.

So, the ‘top 10’ includes the 10 most recommended options for those thinking of retiring abroad. It is, in the words of Astons, a “guide to know the easiest countries to retire comfortably”.

In other words, the list is designed for older adults who are considering going abroad to make the most of their retirement. To choose the most “comfortable” options, the list takes into account a number of factors, including weather, cost of living, culture, overall quality of life, and how easy it is to relocate as a retiree.

10. Ecuador

Astons says that Ecuador “has affordable living costs, one of the lowest in the world, with the ability to buy a home on the Pacific coast with stunning views of the Andes.” He further says that “produces abundant food from the ground with growing seasons throughout the year, which means that prices in local markets are incredibly low”.

Among other things, it also notes that Ecuador “offers the Retirement Visa available to those who receive a lifetime pension or an annual income of at least $800 (dollars) per month. You must have proof of retirement and any other income you will receive in the foreign”.

9. Greece



Greece appears in this position for “its sunny location on the Mediterranean, its stunning natural landscape, its friendly locals, its delicious cuisine and its rich history.” Astons also highlights that “retirees can also enjoy a lower cost of living compared to other European countries and access to quality healthcare.”

It also notes that the Greece Investment Residency Program is “an excellent option for foreign retirees looking to live there easily” as it “offers a range of benefits including the lowest cost entry into the European Union, residency in just 60-90 days, free access to the Greek health service and no residency requirements“.

8. France



In addition to its culture, landscapes and architecture, Astons highlights that France “is known for its excellent healthcare system, with public and private options available, ensuring that retirees can access quality healthcare when they need it.”

On the other hand, the list explains that in France “retirees can take advantage of various tax incentives and discounts, including reduced fares for public transport and cultural events” and that that country “offers the Retirement visa, available for retirees seeking permanent residence, as well as the Investor visa and the extended stay visa if you want the option to live for up to a year and renew later.”

7. Italy



In Italy, according to the listing, “retirees can take advantage of various tax incentives and discounts, including reductions in property taxes and income taxes for non-Italian retirees.” In addition, that country “has a very affordable cost of living compared to other Western European countries, particularly in smaller cities and towns“.

Among other points, in addition to the landscapes and its wide cultural offer, Astons points out that “Italy offers the Elective Residence Visa, which requires proof of sufficient financial resources to stay without work.”

6.Thailand



“Thailand is a great place to retire, as it is a vibrant center of social activities, where festivals and traditional ceremonies provide a festive atmosphere, which means there is always something to do to feel rejuvenated,” Astons reviews in its listing. .

On the other hand, he points out that Thailand “is very affordable, with options available for retirees to suit any budget” and “offers a comprehensive health system, with both public and private hospitals and clinics providing high-quality care at a fraction of the cost of Western countries“.

Retirees, it adds, can take advantage of the 10-year retirement visa, although this is only available to people from certain countries, including but not limited to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

5. Columbia



Astons says in its listing that Colombia “has been gaining popularity among retirees due to its warm climate, beautiful scenery, and affordable cost of living.” This, he says, because “retirees can enjoy a comfortable lifestyle that includes delicious cuisine and a rich cultural heritage.”

The list also points out that “the welcoming attitude towards foreigners makes Colombia a great place to easily integrate into the local culture.”

On the other hand, Astons reports that “retirees can also benefit from an excellent health system, with access to subsidized health insurance at reasonable prices” and that, although the cost of living has risen in recent years, “retirees still can live comfortably in small cities like Pereira or Manizales”.

Finally, the list highlights that Colombia “offers a variety of retirement visa options, which facilitates the installation of foreign retirees.”

Puerto Colombia draws attention for its beaches and other sites.

4. Mexico



About Mexico, Astons’ listing says it “offers a range of retirement visas that make it easy for foreign retirees to settle there.” It also notes that “the cost of living is relatively low and the weather is warm and sunny year-round” and that Mexico “has an affordable and comprehensive healthcare system, with public and private options, modern facilities, and highly-trained doctors.” .

In addition to highlighting that Mexico is known for “its rich culture and history, delicious cuisine and beautiful beaches,” he points out that the Aztec country “has three main visas recommended for retirees depending on the circumstances and desired length of stayincluding tourist visa, temporary resident visa or permanent resident visa.”

Panoramic of downtown Mexico City.

3.Costa Rican



“Costa Rica is another country to retire easily, famous for its warm and stable climate, which makes it the perfect destination for those looking for a tropical paradise to live”, according to Astons, who also points out that “it is widely considered as one of the happiest countries in the world, thanks to its relaxed pace of life, friendly people, and strong sense of community“.

The list also ensures that “the country’s health system is among the best in the region and its low cost of living means that retirees can enjoy a high standard of living without going bankrupt.” On the other hand, it points out that “the Costa Rica Pensionado Visa requires an income through social security, services, retirement funds or other retirement benefits.”

2. Panama



One of the main benefits of retiring in Panama, according to Astons, “is its affordable cost of living, which allows retirees to maintain a comfortable lifestyle on a modest budget.” And he adds that “the country also boasts a tropical climate, stunning beaches, lush tropical forests and a vibrant culture.”

On the other hand, the list highlights that Panama City, the capital, “has a technologically advanced healthcare system with world-class medical facilities and English-speaking doctorswith health care costs a fraction of the cost of those in the United States.

1. Portugal



“Portugal offers an excellent balance between cost and quality of life. The country offers some of the highest standards of living in Europe, with low costs and excellent medical care,” says Astons, who clarifies that It is the fourth consecutive year of that country leading the list.

The list also highlights that “Portugal offers a temperate climate, beautiful beaches and stunning scenery, making it a popular destination for retirees” and that “the cost of living is also relatively low compared to other European countries. , and the healthcare system is excellent.”

