In recent years, Atlético de Madrid has increased its status as a big team, with great evolution mainly in sports, winning leagues, Copas del Rey and reaching the Champions League finals, which has led to an increase in its financial benefits, allowing you to sign great players and increase the salaries of your squad.
Next, we will review the ten players who currently have the highest salary in the Colchonero team's squad (it is important to note that we are talking about base salary, without taking into account issues such as bonuses):
More news about LaLiga teams
To start this list is the Argentine midfielder. This season he is alternating very good games with some weaker ones, but he is an essential asset in Cholo Simeone's plans.
Having just arrived the previous summer, the Spanish defender has already renewed for another season. After a period of injury, the player has returned to training with the team and it is expected that he will soon be able to compete on the green.
Same salary as Witsel, his contract also ends in June 2024. The Spanish defender is a player widely used by Cholo Simeone in that defense of three that the Argentine coach proposes, so he will surely be interested in a renewal of the defender.
A little below is the Belgian midfielder converted to center back by Cholo Simeone, with just over 8 million euros. The player is performing well in the team since his arrival, and his contract ends this summer, so we will have to be attentive in case a renewal occurs, and this is accompanied by a salary increase.
One step below is the Dutch forward, with almost 9 million euros. Called to be a star, the truth is that the attacker has never finished exploiting, and much more is expected of him, especially due to the conditions and technical quality he possesses.
The fifth highest paid is the Spanish midfielder who, although he went through a very bad time in sports, is slowly recovering his level and being important for Cholo Simeone.
The “little prince” is possibly the best player on the team, and occupies this fourth position among the highest paid footballers, with 12 and a half million. The French attacker is trying to recover from an injury that has kept him off the field for a few games, so Colchoneros fans are eagerly awaiting his return before the team's important commitments.
The Spanish forward stands as one of the most important players in the squad, with a salary of 13 and a half million euros. The player is having a great campaign, with 20 goals this season in all competitions, so we will see if he manages to maintain the level.
The captain is the second highest paid, with just 16 million euros. The brain of the team, through whom all the balls pass, and about whom there is beginning to be talk of a possible renewal, given that his contract expires next summer, so we will see if it is accompanied by a salary increase.
The Slovenian goalkeeper is the best paid in the squad, with almost 21 million euros per year, which is equivalent to 400,000 euros per week. He is undoubtedly one of the team's most important assets, and in recent years one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so this position in the club is deserved.
|
Player
|
Base salary per year
|
Base salary per week
|
Jan Oblak
|
20,830,000 euros
|
400,577 euros
|
koke
|
16,000,000 euros
|
307,692 euros
|
Alvaro Morata
|
13,540,000 euros
|
260,385 euros
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
12,500,000 euros
|
240,385 euros
|
Saul Niguez
|
12,000,000 euros
|
230,769 euros
|
Memphis Depay
|
8,750,000 euros
|
168,269 euros
|
Axel Witsel
|
8,330,000 euros
|
160,192 euros
|
Beautiful Mario
|
8,330,000 euros
|
160,192 euros
|
Cesar Azplicueta
|
8,000,000 euros
|
153,846 euros
|
Rodrigo DePaul
|
6,670,000 euros
|
128,269 euros
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#ten #highest #paid #footballers #Atlético #Madrid #Ranked
Leave a Reply