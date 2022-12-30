Yesterday, December 29, 2022, he died at the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital in the city of Sao Paulo the one who, for many, is the best player in the history of that sport called football. she left us Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Peleafter battling serious colon cancer since last year.
Yesterday Thursday afternoon saw the departure of one of the most iconic athletes in history and world football lost the eternal lighthouse. Today, in his honor, we bring you the greatest achievements of the career of football king:
No one has achieved as many as Pelé, and the challenge is huge. oh king and his dear Brazil They took over the World Cups sweden 1958, chili 1962 Y Mexico 1970. They accounted for the first three World Cups for the country and, in them, the eternal 10 was the guiding light of the Canarinha.
The end of his career in new york cosmos of the newly professionalized North American soccer (North American Soccer League) was a huge boost for the sport in the region, which at that time was taking its first steps.
At barely 17 years old, Pelé became sweden 1958 the youngest world champion to date, and the record still stands. 17 years and 249 days, a mark that is not easy to beat. Just Pele.
Counting official and unofficial matches, the eternal 10 easily surpassed the barrier of 1,000 goals: a total of 1,284, to be more exact. of legend
The Brazilian legend achieved an incredible milestone in three different years: in 1959, 1961 and 1965 he scored a total of 126, 11 and 105 goals, respectively. 342 goals in three courses, historic.
Leagues and cups in Brazil, the NASL, World Cups… the only thing that “escaped” Pelé was the America Cup. With everything and with that, the legendary player took control of 37 official titles.
Pelé enjoys the honor of being the greatest gunner in the history of the select. 77 targets with the elastic greenyellow they are worth a record.
In 1999, the International Olympic Committee distinguished the king with the merit of being the best athlete of the 20th century. The following year, he was elected by the FIFA the best footballer of the 20th century.
The legendary striker was also the king of the hat tricks: in no more and no less than 92 games he managed to score 3 goals. The sum makes a total of 276 goals in 92 games, simply huge.
Unfortunately, when Pelé was active as a player at Golden Ball Only players who played their career in Europe opted. French Football, the person in charge of awarding the award, corrected this in 2014, awarding Pelé 7 trophies (from 1958 to 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1970). Only Leo Messi matches that mark.
#ten #greatest #achievements #Pelés #career #Rei
Leave a Reply