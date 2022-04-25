One of the most characteristic gestures when we make the purchase in the supermarket, is take a look at the expiration date of the productsas well as its characteristics. Among them are perishable foods, that is, those that we must consume in a few days.

Vegetables, fruit or fresh meat are just some examples of this class of products. On the other hand, there are those foods with best before datethat is, they are foods that lose part of their properties once the date expires, although do not present any microbiological riskas indicated by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) in his web page.

inside this second blocke, foods such as chick peas, canned tuna, canned soups and pasta, vegetables, packaged olives or canned sauces. In addition, there are products that, if properly preserved, can last for many years without the need to waste them, and that do not pose any health risk. These are the 10 foods that never expire.

1. Salt

It is a natural preservative. It is used to preserve other types of food, such as pickles, fish or meat. daily salt intake recommended by professionals is limited to a maximum of 2.5 grams daily, even more so if some foods have added salt.

2. Sugar

like salt, sugar prevents bacterial growth as they absorb moisture from food. To prolong its life, it is essential to store sugar in airtight containers to keep moisture out. Regarding its consumption, the WHO recommends reducing it to 5% of daily caloric intake.

3. Honey

Made from the nectar of flowers, honey lasts forever and never expires. The bees create a highly acidic product and low in moisture. Its high sugar content prevents bacterial growth and microbes from proliferating in its liquid. One of the recommendations is to store it at room temperature.

4. White vinegar and soy sauce

Their high acidity gives it a shelf life to be used long term. Acetic acid is the main responsible that prevents the generation of fungi and bacteria. The same thing happens with the soy sauce. Although it can lose its original flavor, it never expires. It contains seasoning elements that prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi.

5. White rice

White rice can maintain its nutrient content and flavor for 30 years if stored in oxygen-free containers, at temperatures below 5 ºC. The same is not true for brown rice, which can go bad over time due to the natural oils it contains in its bran layer.

6. Dried legumes

Something similar also happens with the dried vegetables. In this case, the drying process to which they are subjected prevent the loss of water and, therefore, do not expire. However, they can become harder over time, which would force them to increase their cooking period.

7. Coffee

The coffee comes ground in opaque bags for optimal conservation, so it can last for months or even years, between two and 20 years maximum duration. However, it should be stored away from light and moisture, and should never be kept in the refrigerator.

8. Olive oil

Olive oil is one of the products most recommended by health professionals to include in our diet, given its beneficial properties for health, unlike other types of oil such as sunflower or palm oil. In this case, we can keep it for up to two or three years in a dry place.

9. Alcoholic beverages

Within this group, we find the main distilled beverages, that is, those with a high degree of alcohol. The vodka, rum, whiskey, gin, tequila or cognac, among many others, they can be stored for many years.

10. Pure dark chocolate

If it is kept in a cool place that does not damage its composition, this type of chocolate will not expire. Is about a beneficial food, since it contains biologically active compounds, such as flavonoids, according to a study published in the journal ‘Current Medicinal Chemistry‘.