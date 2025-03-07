One of the main objectives of the General Directorate of Traffic is to get a greater Safety at the wheel. Therefore, the agency led by Pere Navarro works day by day and without rest on certain specific problems to try to reduce the accident rate on the roads of Spain.

In the following lines we will focus on a real and much more common problem than people really think: Animal abuse. As indicated by the data of the DGT itself, about 36,000 accidents are recorded due to this cause. In 2022, for example, there were a total of “35,661 claims” in which animals were involved, with 505 people injured and there were even up to two deceased.

The Civil Guard, to try to reduce the problem of abuses and the number of traffic accidents, has discovered a New technique Able to get animals not to cross the road and run in front with a vehicle at full speed.

What is the new technique used by the Civil Guard?

The Benemérita, in recent months, has achieved an element that, theoretically, ‘scares’ wild animals which may be in the vicinity of the roads. This utensil is a kind of ‘grinder’ that emits ultrasound when turning against the wind and is mainly placed under the rearview mirror or on the front grill.

Grinder WEB

On the other hand, it is important to highlight, especially to take more caution at the wheel, that this type of scenarios are usually given in times of the year where animal hunting is allowedso it is of the utmost importance to obey the signals and reduce the march in the areas of maximum danger.





Where can I get the ‘grinder’?

Everyone who wishes to get the ‘grinder’ to reduce their probability of running over an animal on the road should only enter web pages specialized in car accessories and/or motorcycles. In addition to becoming a highly recommended element, its price is totally economical and does not usually exceed 10 eurosa figure that, under normal conditions, is optimal for the vast majority of drivers.





Other causes of accident

According to a detailed report by the National School of Expertsanimal abuses occupy the ninth place Of the main causes of traffic claims in our country, behind distractions, speeding, weather conditions or mechanical problems of the vehicle, among others.