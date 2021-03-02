Spain continues to shield itself against the Brazilian and South African strains. To prevent its spread, Health is preparing a ministerial order for imminent publication to impose new ten-day quarantines for travelers to enter our country, as it progresses The sixth.

In addition to South Africa and Brazil, the list is expanded with two nations of Latin America: Peru and Colombia, Y eight African: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Union of the Comoros.

Effective March 8

With this measure, the Ministry heeds the warning of the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the predominance of the two variants in the aforementioned territories. The disposition It would come into effect at 00:00 hours next Monday, March 8 and will be effective initially for 14 days, although it could be extended for a longer time.

The text you had access to The sixth precise that the rule includes people arriving by plane from any of the aforementioned countries, with or without intermediate stopovers. Aeronautical personnel would be exempted from this requirement.

Possible shortening

All travelers who leave these territories and arrive at any national airport they must serve 10 days of quarantine. The possibility of shorten the isolation if on the seventh day of confinement the person gives negative on a diagnostic test.