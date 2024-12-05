The book, by film critic Rubén de la Prida, coincides with the documentary Beatles 64about Liverpool’s Fab Four, produced by Scorsese.

Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, One of Ours, The Age of Innocence, The Irishman… Delve into Scorsese’s universe and travel through the history of cinema. In numbers: two Oscars (for Infiltrators) and 22 Academy Award nominations. The film critic Rubén de la Prida launches the essay The Ten Commandments of Martin Scorsese (Alianza Editorial) where he elaborates, under the structure of a Christian decalogue, an exhaustive analysis of this giant. It addresses the work and life of one of the most innovative and acclaimed filmmakers of the seventh art, who has just turned 82 years old. The book will be presented next Wednesday, December 11, at the Cine Doré, headquarters of the Spanish Film Archive, in Madrid. To bring us closer to her career, the screening of a special selection of her films is planned.

Martin Scorsese

Marty for his friends

With academic rigor and an informative approach, the author constructs a text that seduces both the very coffee-loving and the more amateur film-loving public. The originality of the essay on Scorsese lies in the structure, in the exploration of his cinema and in the connection with his biography. De la Prida uses the resource of transgression to construct this decalogue whose creative process he describes as follows: “It is an x-ray of his cinematographic work” with the aim of “shedding light on the connections between it and his life’s adventures.” This link between work and life is “especially relevant in a director who conceives cinema as a medium that allows him to talk about his own experience, external or intimate, even in those cases in which it seems difficult to find the link.” Martin Scorsese’s Ten Commandments invite you to enter into that dialogue, to include the reader in that space, providing context and perspectiveto historical. The author, an Industrial Engineer from the Carlos III University and a PhD in Audiovisual Communication from the Complutense, writes from his admiration for the cinema of the multifaceted New York author, director, screenwriter and producer.

According to the book, Scorsese is possibly the most influential living filmmaker of the last 50 years. Born in Little Italy, Manhattan, he belongs to a second generation of descendants of Italian immigrants. His childhood asthma prevented him from playing with other children, so he found his world in TV movies. He went to the movies with his father, Charlie. His foray into cinematographic images began in childhood. He discarded an early vocation to the Catholic priesthood to study at New York University. In this academic center he had his first contact with film subjects and where he made his first short films. After his debut Who’s that knocking at my door? (from 1967), released bad streets. A masterpiece of mafia and gangsters from 1973, of that asphalt and those alleys that he crossed so many times. Since then, his friends call him Marty.

His career transcends genres, styles and eras. Now it has premiered Beatles 64 (available on Disney+), a documentary about the most famous Liverpool quartet of all time. Produced by the Italian-American filmmaker, the work is directed by David Tedeschi. We see John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star on their first US tour. Without a voice-over narration, the director puts together the film with original recordings from the time and testimonies from the musicians. Coincidentally, Scorsese shares McCartney’s age (82 years old), who is passing through Madrid this week: December 9 and 10.