If Karen Hamblin looks a little disconcerted in Chili’s Tex-Mex restaurant, it’s because her school had to go into lockdown this morning. At ten past eight she, like all the other teachers and students at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, was instructed over the intercom to “take your positions.” It was not said why, and so Hamblin and her fifteen students sat silent, frightened and ignorant against the back wall of a darkened room, computers and telephones turned off. An hour and a half later the signal was given safely. She still doesn’t know what was going on. “But it wasn’t a drill, they said.”

Hamblin is seconded to Riverview through the Jobs for Florida Graduates organization. She teaches children in the senior class to prepare for the labor market. Basic skills to get and keep a job. How do you write a letter of application, how do you conduct an interview? Working in a team, being on time, doing what your boss asks, not looking at your phone. Don’t swear.

Once the lockdown was over, Hamblin gathered the students in a circle to talk about what had happened and how they were feeling. And that is less self-evident in Florida than it seems. A teacher in Orlando who is in psychology class after a so-called active shooter drill (an exercise to hide from a school shooter) had instructed students to write their own obituaries (“I thought it would be a good way to reflect on their lives,” he said later) was fired that same afternoon.

At a recent board meeting of Sarasota’s public schools, which includes Riverview, new members insisted: “No social or emotional education in the classroom. That’s indoctrination.” Is talking about a shocking event indoctrination? You don’t know, says Hamblin. “Everyone walks on eggshells in school,” she says. “Teachers and staff think they could be fired at any moment, without understanding exactly why.”

Hamblin would have liked to show the campus as well, but when she asked her director if a journalist could come by, she said: “Karen, in this political climate I can’t tell you whether or not it’s allowed. Who knows how they will explain that?”

‘She’?

The school board, says Hamblin. “That takes care of everything.” Six months ago, a new board was elected for the public schools of the Sarasota district and now all of them are “ardent Republicans,” according to Hamblin. “No voters. People who are very close to Governor DeSantis.” She rubs her index fingers together to illustrate the closeness. “They were sworn in five minutes before they fired the school district manager.”

Battleground

Republican politicians like Ron DeSantis have in a few years turned the school into a battleground, where they say they fight against “Marxist indoctrination” and “grooming” of children by transgender and gay people.

States from Arizona to Tennessee and from Texas to Montana have passed laws that deeply affect education. Laws that ban certain books from the school library or dictate what should be taught about American history (premise: this is a great country with a God-given constitution) and how to talk about slavery (barely). In Texas, the Senate last week ordered that public schools display a picture of the Ten Commandments.

A high school principal was fired after parents criticized a picture of Michelangelo’s David as ‘pornography’

With an even stronger majority since last year’s election, Florida Republicans have proposed and passed increasingly radical education laws. These stipulate that sexuality (including menstruation) may only be taught from the age of 14 and older. Or that students may only be addressed with the pronouns that refer to their biological gender, even if they ask to be identified differently. Or that it should be taught that slavery has been a departure from the normal course of American history. That in textbooks, from English to mathematics, there should be no trace of diversity. That white students should not be made uncomfortable by lessons that discuss the conquest of the American West at the expense of Native Americans or the deprivation of African-American citizens.

Violations and missteps are severely punished. A teacher who had filmed the empty bookshelves in the library by way of silent commentary on the many banishmentswas also fired – he said after the governor made an angry remark about the video.

In Tallahassee the director of a gymnasium was fired after a parent complained about being shown a picture of Michelangelo’s David in class – the Renaissance statue of the naked biblical king was “pornography” according to a complaining parent.

A protester holds a sign reading “We must protect the children” at a protest earlier this month by students at a Miami college against a ban on gender identity and sexual orientation education in all public school classrooms.

Photo Marco Bello/Reuters



The uncertainty is leading to a walkout of Florida public school teachers and a defensive attitude among those staying.

The school administrator who, two years ago, would have liked to have been interviewed by NRC who then said her main job was to teach children to think critically in this over-politicized climate, promised to call back a few weeks ago to answer questions about the current mood in Florida schools. But she didn’t call back and didn’t pick up the phone again. The president of a history teachers association in Florida wrote that she “would love to meet up and talk about this. But I better not.”

Karen Hamblin would like to speak about the culture war at school. “I am 67 and will retire soon.” But she has also adapted her lessons, she says. “I very often showed films that contain a valuable lesson. Remember the Titans with Denzel Washington is about teamwork. Finding Forrester with Sean Connery is about mentorship. I had built a whole curriculum, including glossary, around it. But I don’t show them anymore because of the race issue.” Both films are about an intimate and ultimately harmonious collaboration between white and black characters. “That has been sensitive since the Black Lives Matter protests. Everything must be submitted to the board and the bottom line is that all teachers prefer to remain silent about complex matters.”

1619

At Riverview High School, the year 1619 is no longer taught in history class. The state education service has decreed that “historical distortion theories” may not be taught. One of the teaching methods that was specifically mentioned was the 1619 project of The New York Times—journalist Nicole Hannah-Jones. In her book she proposes to treat American history from 1619, the year that the first African abductees were sold as slaves in North America. The book is banned in Florida and because the teachers don’t know exactly how far the ban extends, they don’t mention the year at all.

The strictest laws in Florida deal with sex, and they basically say that anything remotely related to sex should not be discussed in school. Last year, Hamblin had a student whose mother married a woman and two more lesbian students in her class. The kids talked about it in class and one said her uncle was a straight Catholic and would kill her if he knew she was a lesbian. “Why would a Christian do such a thing?” asked another student. “How do you feel about that, Miss?” Hamblin thought for a while and said: “Can I trust that what I say will stay between us?” Yes, said the class. “I am a born-again Christian. And God has not told me to judge another. He told me to love others.” And she saw the pain on the children’s faces.

According to Hamblin, Florida’s sex laws are in no way helpful to the students. On the contrary. “They can’t always talk about it at home. And now they are not allowed to talk about it at school anymore. This is killing for their mental health. In Florida, the number of suicide attempts has risen rapidly in recent years.” Hamblin is unable to bring up the topic in class. “Then I could lose my job. Only one student needs to tell his mother what I said, only one mother needs to file a complaint and then the principal has to fire me.”

In this morning’s post-lockdown circle discussion, Hamblin had mostly listened, she says. The children, she says, have done well. “They said: no one in their right mind wants to become a teacher.”