The Sonora State Prosecutor’s Office has reported the appearance of the ten migrants from Colombia who disappeared on Tuesday, around 11 in the morning, when they were crossing the border city of San Luis Río Colorado towards the United States, where they planned to cross. . The seven men and three women have been located this Friday night at a gas station on Luis Donaldo Colosio boulevard, two kilometers from the exit booth of the Sonoran municipality, in good health. Currently, they are in the Integral Justice Center, where they are receiving “accompaniment and information about their situation,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office itself, which has not yet clarified whether it was a kidnapping.

The Sonora Security Bureau announced Thursday night the start of the search operation, which has had the collaboration of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit (UECS) of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime (FEMNDO) and the National Anti-Kidnapping Commission (CONASE). “With intelligence resources and effective coordination of the corporations of the three levels of Government, any situation of this nature that occurs in Sonora will be addressed immediately,” the Prosecutor’s Office said tonight.

The alarms went off on Wednesday, one day after the disappearance, when the consultant 1800 migrant launched a kidnapping alert from New York. The son of one of the disappeared, a resident of the American city, had requested his help after unsuccessfully trying to contact the authorities. The consultant detailed in its statement that the disappeared citizens had fled their country fleeing from the Venezuelan criminal gang known as “El tren de Aragua”, from which, it alleges, they had received threats against their integrity. Several relatives had previously left the country several months ago and the rest of the family now planned to join those who had gone in advance to request asylum in the United States.

“My father and the rest of my family, ten in all, told us that the bus was full of foreigners,” Christian Cortés told the organization. At one point, he continued, the person “who was helping” to transfer their relatives and who was waiting for them at the bus terminal told them “that the mafia had taken them down before entering San Luis and had stayed with them.” ”.

The bus from which the migrants were kidnapped belongs to the ELITE Select company and has unit number 3435, according to the statement issued. The consulting organization already denounced last week the disappearance of 43 Ecuadorians who were in a vehicle belonging to that same company. At the moment, the disappearance of any other crew member of the collective has not been reported.

