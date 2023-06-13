Tall in seconds. On 31 July, in the first round of the German Cup between Hertha Berlin and Braunschweig, Dodi Lukebakio’s strengths and weaknesses emerged. All at the same time. The Berlin club had been forced into extra time, and in the 106th minute the Belgian striker managed to score the goal to make it 4-3. He sounded like the winning high note. Technician Sandro Schwarz ran to hug him, or so it seemed. Because while Lukebakio was celebrating, the coach was rebuking him: “He works more defensively, you have to help us”.