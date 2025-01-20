At ABC Salud you can check who are the top-rated professionals in each medical specialty in Spain. Every week, we will discover the most renowned doctors from each branch of medicine, chosen by their own colleagues, according to the Health Reputation Monitor (MRS) prepared by Merco, to which this newspaper has had first access.

In the first installment of this series, we met the 10 best Spanish cardiologists chosen by other heart specialists. Then came the top 10 best specialists in the Digestive System, according to the criteria of other gastroenterologists; and that of the 10 best dermatologists. Now it’s the turn of the most valued specialists in Oncologyto.

The MRS has been evaluating the reputation of the main actors in Spanish healthcare for more than 10 years (best public and private hospitals, services, pharmaceutical companies…). On this occasion, it completes the report with the second edition of the ranking of the best doctors.

Within the same MRS questionnaire, it is the specialists themselves (6,060 doctors) and more than 100 managers of pharmaceutical companies, who choose the colleagues who, according to their criteria, are the best healthcare professionals in 32 medical specialties.









The ten most valued in Oncology

Oncologists are doctors specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using different strategies (chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy). He is also the main professional in charge of providing follow-up and medical care to cancer patients, coordinating with other specialists.

This is the top 10 most valued by their specialty colleagues:

1.-Luis Gonzaga Paz-Ares Rodríguez. 12 de Octubre University Hospital.

Head of the Medical Oncology service at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, president of ONCOSUR, head of the Clinical and Translational Oncology Research Group at the i+12 Institute and head of the CNIO HU Joint Lung Cancer Unit; Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid.

2.-Josep María Tabernero Caturla. Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Head of the Medical Oncology Service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​founder and medical director of the Baselga Oncology Institute (IOB), director of the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology and professor of Medicine at the UVic-UCC.

3.-Enriqueta Felip Font. Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Head of the Lung, Head and Neck Tumors Unit of the IOB Institute of Oncology at the Quironsalud Barcelona Hospital and Teknon Medical Center, head of the Lung Cancer and Head and Neck Area Tumors Unit of the IOB, head of the Section of the Medical Oncology and Head of the Thoracic Tumors Unit at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, principal investigator of the Thoracic, Head and Tumors Program Cuello, VHIO, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

4.-Mariano Provencio Pulla. Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital.

Head of Oncology at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Madrid and scientific director of the Health Research Institute of the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital – IDIPHIM. President of the Spanish Lung Cancer Group (GECP), president of the National Cooperative Group on Lymphomas (GOTEL), professor at the UAM and adjunct professor at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS).

5.-Miguel Martín Jiménez. Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital.

Head of the Medical Oncology Service at the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital and president of the GEICAM Foundation.

6.-Antonio González Martín. University of Navarra Clinic.

Director Cancer Center Clinica Universidad de Navarra, director of the Department of Medical Oncology, Clinica Universidad de Navarra, co-principal investigator of the Translational Oncology Group of Cima-Universidad de Navarra, president of GEICO (Spanish Group Research in Gynecological Cancer). Faculty Gynaecological Cancer at ESMO (European Society Medical Oncology). Track chair for gynaecological cancer, ESMO congress 2026.

7.-Javier Cortés Castán. Blessed Maria Ana Hospital.

Head of the Breast Cancer Program of the International Breast Cancer Center of Barcelona, ​​director of the Breast Cancer Program of the Beata Ana Hospital, coordinator of Oncology of the hospitals of the Ribera Salud group, co-founder and scientific director of IOB Institute of Oncology Madrid , expert in the Breast Cancer Unit of the Baselga Cancer Institute (IOB) and president of the Contigo Foundation.

8.-Aleix Prat Aparicio. Hospital Clinic Barcelona.

Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology, director of the Institute of Cancer and Blood Diseases and Director of the Clinic Barcelona Comprehensive Cancer Center (4C) at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona; full professor and director of the Chair of Innovation in Precision Oncology at the University of Barcelona; head of the research group ‘Translational Genomics and Therapies directed at Solid Tumors’ at the FRCB – August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS); scientific director and co-founder of the spin-off Reveal Genomics; and director of the Breast Cancer Unit at the Barcelona Cancer Institute (IOB).

9.-Andrés Cervantes Ruipérez. Valencia University Clinical Hospital.

Head of the Medical Oncology Service at the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia, director of the Cancer Area at the Health Research Institute – INCLIVA, outgoing president (2025-2026) on the Executive Council of ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) and professor of Medicine at the University of Valencia.

10.-Eva Ciruelos Gil. 12 de Octubre University Hospital.

Associate Physician Medical Oncology Service and coordinator of the Breast and Gynecological Cancer Unit of Hospital 12 de Octubre; president, member of the Board of Directors and Scientific Committee of the SOLTI Breast Cancer Research Group; coordinator of the Breast Cancer Unit at HM Hospitales and associate professor of Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid.