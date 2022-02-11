1

Aleid Truijens: Living in the imagination. Hella S. Haasse 1918-2011.

Querido, 598 pp. € 24.99 (-)

2

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: cumin splitters.

Atlas Contact, 104 pages. €19.99 (1)

3

Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.

New Amsterdam, 670 pp. € 24.99 (2)

4

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)

5

Femke van der Laan: At the edges of the day. The story of a love.

New Amsterdam, 271 pages. € 22.99 (-)

6

Ramsey Nasr: Nasr More compact.

The Busy Bee, 208 pages. € 20,- (-)

7

Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.

Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.

Querido, 142 pp. €18.99 (7)

8

Joris Luyendijk: The seven check marks. How men like me boss.

Plume, 199 pp. €21.99 (-)

9

James Norbury: Big Panda & Little Dragon.

Fontaine, 160 pages. € 20,- (-)

10

Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.

Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (6)

