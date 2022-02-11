1
Aleid Truijens: Living in the imagination. Hella S. Haasse 1918-2011.
Querido, 598 pp. € 24.99 (-)
2
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: cumin splitters.
Atlas Contact, 104 pages. €19.99 (1)
3
Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.
New Amsterdam, 670 pp. € 24.99 (2)
4
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)
5
Femke van der Laan: At the edges of the day. The story of a love.
New Amsterdam, 271 pages. € 22.99 (-)
6
Ramsey Nasr: Nasr More compact.
The Busy Bee, 208 pages. € 20,- (-)
7
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pp. €18.99 (7)
8
Joris Luyendijk: The seven check marks. How men like me boss.
Plume, 199 pp. €21.99 (-)
9
James Norbury: Big Panda & Little Dragon.
Fontaine, 160 pages. € 20,- (-)
10
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (6)
