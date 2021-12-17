1
Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.
Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (1)
2
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (3)
3
Claudia de Breij: Amalia.
Plume, 110 pp. €17.99 (2)
4
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pp. €18.99 (8)
5
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (4)
6
René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.
Querido Facto, 944 pp. €39.99 (6)
7
Michael Ignatieff : Consolation. Finding light in dark times.
Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (-)
8
Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Rob Kemps: Chansons! In search of the French song through the streets of Paris.
Meulenhoff, 224 pp. € 20,- (7)
9
Paolo Cognetti: The luck of the wolf.
The Busy Bee, 206 pages. €21.99 (10)
10
Hendrik Green: Peace and joy.
Meulenhoff, 285 pp. €20.99 (9)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC in the morning of December 17, 2021
