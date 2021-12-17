1

Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.

Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (1)

2

Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.

Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (3)

3

Claudia de Breij: Amalia.

Plume, 110 pp. €17.99 (2)

4

Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.

Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.

Querido, 142 pp. €18.99 (8)

5

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (4)

6

René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.

Querido Facto, 944 pp. €39.99 (6)

7

Michael Ignatieff : Consolation. Finding light in dark times.

Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (-)

8

Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Rob Kemps: Chansons! In search of the French song through the streets of Paris.

Meulenhoff, 224 pp. € 20,- (7)

9

Paolo Cognetti: The luck of the wolf.

The Busy Bee, 206 pages. €21.99 (10)

10

Hendrik Green: Peace and joy.

Meulenhoff, 285 pp. €20.99 (9)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops. Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Java Bookshop (Amsterdam), Den Boer (Baarn), Van Kemenade & Hollaers (Breda), Spijkerman (Eindhoven), Godert Walter (Groningen), Kooyker (Leiden), Lovink (Lochem), Roelants (Nijmegen) , Het Leesteken (Purmerend), Van Gennep (Rotterdam), Waanders in den Broeren (Zwolle)

