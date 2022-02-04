1
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: cumin splitters.
Atlas Contact, 104 pages €19.99 (2)
2
Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.
New Amsterdam, 670 pp. € 24.99 (1)
3
Gerard Reve: Very Fine Boy. Letters to Jef R. (1986-1997).
Borgerhoff & Lamberigts, 104 pages. €19.99 (-)
4
Menno ter Braak and Bas Heijne: National Socialism as a doctrine of rancor.
Prometheus, 64 pp. € 12.50 (3)
5
Adrian van Dis: Five happy stories
Atlas Contact, 156 pages. €19.99 (-)
6
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (4)
7
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (6)
8
Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.
Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (8)
9
Eva Jinek: Dream big. Stories of examples.
Spectrum, 224 pages. € 24.99 (-)
10
Lale Gul: I’m going to live.
Prometheus, 352 pp. €20.99 (-)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of February 4, 2022
#ten #bestselling #books #week
Leave a Reply