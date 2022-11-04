1

Annie Ernaux: the years

The Workers’ Press, 229 pp. €21.99 (1)

2

Nino Haratischwili: The Scarce Light

Meridian, 780 p. € 34.99 (-)

3

Beatrice de Graaf: Crisis!

Prometheus, 64 pp. €4.99 (2)

4

Israel van Dorsten: We were, I am. Get out of Ruinerwold.

Plume, 296 pp. € 24.99 (3)

5

Jan Bokken : The camp painters.

Atlas Contact, 323 pages. €26.99 (7)

6

Leon de Winter: The song of Europe.

Dutch Deep, 432 pp. € 24.99 (-)

7

Judith Koelemeijer: Etty Hillesum. The story of her life.

Balance sheet, 512 pages € 34.95 (-)

8

Joel Dicker: The Alaska Sanders case.

The Busy Bee, 568 pages. € 25,- (-)

9

Susanna Jansen: The Revolution or Century of the Woman.

Ambo Anthos, 269 pp. €22.99 (6)

10

Delia Owens: Where the crayfish sing.

The House of Books, 384 pages. € 10,- (-)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops.

