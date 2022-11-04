1
Annie Ernaux: the years
The Workers’ Press, 229 pp. €21.99 (1)
2
Nino Haratischwili: The Scarce Light
Meridian, 780 p. € 34.99 (-)
3
Beatrice de Graaf: Crisis!
Prometheus, 64 pp. €4.99 (2)
4
Israel van Dorsten: We were, I am. Get out of Ruinerwold.
Plume, 296 pp. € 24.99 (3)
5
Jan Bokken : The camp painters.
Atlas Contact, 323 pages. €26.99 (7)
6
Leon de Winter: The song of Europe.
Dutch Deep, 432 pp. € 24.99 (-)
7
Judith Koelemeijer: Etty Hillesum. The story of her life.
Balance sheet, 512 pages € 34.95 (-)
8
Joel Dicker: The Alaska Sanders case.
The Busy Bee, 568 pages. € 25,- (-)
9
Susanna Jansen: The Revolution or Century of the Woman.
Ambo Anthos, 269 pp. €22.99 (6)
10
Delia Owens: Where the crayfish sing.
The House of Books, 384 pages. € 10,- (-)
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of November 4, 2022
