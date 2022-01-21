1
Hanya Yanagihara: To paradise.
New Amsterdam, 670 pages. € 24.99 (-)
2
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (1)
3
Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.
Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (3)
4
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (6)
5
Menno ter Braak and Bas Heijne: National Socialism as a doctrine of rancor.
Prometheus, 64 pp. € 12.50 (7)
6
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20 (2)
7
René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.
Querido Facto, 944 pp. € 39.99 (-)
8
Daniel Knegt: Fascism.
Athenaeum, 160 pages. € 12.50 (-)
9
Michael Ignatieff: Consolation. Like light in dark times.
Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (4)
10
Nelleke Noordervliet: We can do this.
Atlas Contact, 349 pages. €22.99 (-)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of January 21, 2022
