1

Edmund de Waal: Letters to Camondo.

The Busy Bee, 224 pp. €21.99 (9)

2

Lieneke Frerichs: Nescio. Life and work of JHF Grönloh.

Van Oorschot, 656 pp. €39.50 (6)

3

Roxane van Iperen: The genocide fax.

CPNB,

64 pages €3.75 (1)

4

Ramsey Nasr: The foundations.

The Busy Bee, 64 pages. €16.99 (5)

5

Jeroen Brouwers: Client E. Busken.

Atlas Contact, 257 pages €21.99 (2)

6

AL Cutters: Tat Tvam Asi.

Zkvs 2019-2020.

AFdH,

647 pages € 28,- (-)

7

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

CookBook Center,

128 pages. € 20,- (-)

8

Jo Nesbo: Kingdom.

Cargo,

508 pages € 22.99 (-)

9

Karin Slaughter: False witness.

Harper Collins, 456 pp. €22.99 (-)

10

Roxane van Iperen: The High Nest.

Lebowski, 382 pp. €21.99 (7)

The NRC Boeken top-10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops.

Newsletter

NRC Books The latest book news with our reviews, the most interesting articles and interviews