1
Edmund de Waal: Letters to Camondo.
The Busy Bee, 224 pp. €21.99 (9)
2
Lieneke Frerichs: Nescio. Life and work of JHF Grönloh.
Van Oorschot, 656 pp. €39.50 (6)
3
Roxane van Iperen: The genocide fax.
CPNB,
64 pages €3.75 (1)
4
Ramsey Nasr: The foundations.
The Busy Bee, 64 pages. €16.99 (5)
5
Jeroen Brouwers: Client E. Busken.
Atlas Contact, 257 pages €21.99 (2)
6
AL Cutters: Tat Tvam Asi.
Zkvs 2019-2020.
AFdH,
647 pages € 28,- (-)
7
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
CookBook Center,
128 pages. € 20,- (-)
8
Jo Nesbo: Kingdom.
Cargo,
508 pages € 22.99 (-)
9
Karin Slaughter: False witness.
Harper Collins, 456 pp. €22.99 (-)
10
Roxane van Iperen: The High Nest.
Lebowski, 382 pp. €21.99 (7)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC in the morning of June 18, 2021
