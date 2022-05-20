1

Roxane van Iperen: Own well-being first. How the middle class lost its liberal values.

Thomas Rap, 143 pages. €18.99 (-)

2

Mariken Heitman: worm moon.

Atlas Contact, 224 pages. €21.99 (-)

3

Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.

The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (1)

4

Sylviane Donnio & Dorothée de Monfreid (illustrations): I would like a baby.

Lemniscate, 24 pages. € 2.50 (-)

5

Edouard Louis: Change: method.

The Busy Bee, 303 pages. €22.99 (6)

6

Eva Rovers: Now it’s up to us. Call for real democracy.

The Correspondent, 183 pp. €15 (-)

7

Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. €23.99 (3)

8

Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.

Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (2)

9

Bill Browder: Chased by the state mafia.

Atlas Contact, 336 pages € 24.99 (7)

10

Dimitri Verhulst: To have and to be.

Atlas Contact, 173 pages. €19.99 (-)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops.

