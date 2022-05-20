1
Roxane van Iperen: Own well-being first. How the middle class lost its liberal values.
Thomas Rap, 143 pages. €18.99 (-)
2
Mariken Heitman: worm moon.
Atlas Contact, 224 pages. €21.99 (-)
3
Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.
The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (1)
4
Sylviane Donnio & Dorothée de Monfreid (illustrations): I would like a baby.
Lemniscate, 24 pages. € 2.50 (-)
5
Edouard Louis: Change: method.
The Busy Bee, 303 pages. €22.99 (6)
6
Eva Rovers: Now it’s up to us. Call for real democracy.
The Correspondent, 183 pp. €15 (-)
7
Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. €23.99 (3)
8
Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.
Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (2)
9
Bill Browder: Chased by the state mafia.
Atlas Contact, 336 pages € 24.99 (7)
10
Dimitri Verhulst: To have and to be.
Atlas Contact, 173 pages. €19.99 (-)
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of May 20, 2022
