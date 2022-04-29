1
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: The heat fortress.
CPNB, 62 pages € 5 (1)
2
Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.
The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (3)
3
Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. €23.99 (2)
4
Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.
Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (5)
5
Edouard Louis: Change: method.
The Busy Bee, 303 pp. €22.99 (4)
6
Julian Barnes: Elizabeth Finch.
Atlas Contact, 207 pages €22.99 (9)
7
David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.
Maven, 655 pp. €35 (7)
8
Nicci French: The favor.
Ambo Anthos, 416 pp. €22.99 (6)
9
Isabel Allende: violeta.
World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (-)
10
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)
