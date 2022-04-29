1

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: The heat fortress.

CPNB, 62 pages € 5 (1)

2

Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.

The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (3)

3

Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. €23.99 (2)

4

Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.

Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (5)

5

Edouard Louis: Change: method.

The Busy Bee, 303 pp. €22.99 (4)

6

Julian Barnes: Elizabeth Finch.

Atlas Contact, 207 pages €22.99 (9)

7

David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.

Maven, 655 pp. €35 (7)

8

Nicci French: The favor.

Ambo Anthos, 416 pp. €22.99 (6)

9

Isabel Allende: violeta.

World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (-)

10

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops. Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Java Bookshop (Amsterdam), Den Boer (Baarn), Van Kemenade & Hollaers (Breda), Spijkerman (Eindhoven), Godert Walter (Groningen), Kooyker (Leiden), Lovink (Lochem), Roelants (Nijmegen) , Het Leesteken (Purmerend), Van Gennep (Rotterdam), Waanders in den Broeren (Zwolle)

