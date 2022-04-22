1
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: The heat fortress.
CPNB, 62 pages € 5 (1)
2
Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. €23.99 (2)
3
Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.
The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (3)
4
Edouard Louis: Change: method.
The Busy Bee, 303 pages. €22.99 (5)
5
Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.
Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (4)
6
Nicci French: The favor.
Ambo Anthos, 416 pp. €22.99 (7)
7
David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.
Maven, 655 pp. €35 (6)
8
Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer: From the first to the last love. An amorous choice of poems.
The Workers’ Press, 104 pages €8.99 (9)
9
Julian Barnes: Elizabeth Finch.
Atlas Contact, 207 pages €22.99 (10)
10
Philip Huff: What you know about blood.
Prometheus, 287 pp. €22.50 (-)
