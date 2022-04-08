1
Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.
The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (1)
2
Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.
Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (-)
3
Edouard Louis: Change: method.
The Busy Bee, 303 pages €22.99 (2)
4
Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. € 23.99 (-)
5
Michel Krielaars: War with Russia.
Plume, 96 pages. €15 (4)
6
David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.
Maven, 655 pages. €35 (-)
7
Philip Huff: What you know about blood.
Prometheus, 287 pp. €22.50 (5)
8
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)
9
Isabel Allende: violeta.
World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (9)
10
Tom Lanoye: The turntable.
Prometheus, 480 pp. €25.99 (10)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of April 8, 2022
