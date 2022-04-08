1

Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.

The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (1)

2

Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.

Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (-)

3

Edouard Louis: Change: method.

The Busy Bee, 303 pages €22.99 (2)

4

Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. € 23.99 (-)

5

Michel Krielaars: War with Russia.

Plume, 96 pages. €15 (4)

6

David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.

Maven, 655 pages. €35 (-)

7

Philip Huff: What you know about blood.

Prometheus, 287 pp. €22.50 (5)

8

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (-)

9

Isabel Allende: violeta.

World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (9)

10

Tom Lanoye: The turntable.

Prometheus, 480 pp. €25.99 (10)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops.

