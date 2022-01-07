1

Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.

Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (2)

2

Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.

Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (1)

3

Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.

Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.

Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (4)

4

Michael Ignatieff : Consolation. Like light in dark times.

Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (7)

5

Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.

KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (5)

6

René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.

Querido Facto, 944 pp. €39.99 (6)

7

Claudia de Breij: Amalia.

Plume, 110 pp. €17.99 (3)

8

Adrian van Dis: Five happy stories

Atlas Contact, 156 pages. €19.99 (-)

9

Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Rob Kemps: Chansons! In search of the French song through the streets of Paris.

Meulenhoff, 224 pages. € 20,- (8)

10

Barbara Stok: The Philosopher, the Dog and the Wedding.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 296 pp. € 24.99 (-)

The NRC Boeken top-10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops.

