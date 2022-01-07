1
Jonathan Franzen: Intersection.
Prometheus, 572 pp. €25 (2)
2
Annejet van der Zijl: Fortune’s children. A transatlantic family chronicle.
Dutch Deep, 288 pp. € 24.99 (1)
3
Show Tellegen: The hedgehog, that’s me.
Illustrations Annemarie van Haeringen.
Querido, 142 pages €18.99 (4)
4
Michael Ignatieff : Consolation. Like light in dark times.
Cossee, 336 pp. € 27.50 (7)
5
Charlie Mackesey: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse.
KokBook Center, 128 pages. € 20,- (5)
6
René van Stipriaan: The Silent. The Life of William of Orange.
Querido Facto, 944 pp. €39.99 (6)
7
Claudia de Breij: Amalia.
Plume, 110 pp. €17.99 (3)
8
Adrian van Dis: Five happy stories
Atlas Contact, 156 pages. €19.99 (-)
9
Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and Rob Kemps: Chansons! In search of the French song through the streets of Paris.
Meulenhoff, 224 pages. € 20,- (8)
10
Barbara Stok: The Philosopher, the Dog and the Wedding.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 296 pp. € 24.99 (-)
A version of this article also appeared in NRC on the morning of January 7, 2022
#ten #bestselling #books #week
Leave a Reply