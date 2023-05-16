Video games 2023 have arrived with a bang, several surprises and some highly anticipated games! So far this year, we’ve seen incredible releases that have left players in awe and captivated. From epic adventures like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to exciting action games like the return of The Last of Usthis industry has offered us a wide variety of high-quality gaming experiences.

In this note, we will explore the highest rated video games so far in 2023, according to Metacritic. Those titles that have captured the attention of gamers and left a lasting impression on the industry. Join us as we discover the games that are leading the charge and setting the course for an exciting year in gaming.

10. Moss: Book II –PlayStation 5

Quill is back, and they’re after her. Those who seek to undo this world are desperate for the Crystal she possesses, and they will stop at nothing to take it from her. But the young heroine has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the relentless rule of the Arcana and restore peace to Moss once more.

Metascore: 90

9. Persona 4 Golden –Switch

Strange rumors about the Midnight Channel slowly spread through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a series of mysterious murders begins. As the protagonist and his companions pursue the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world.

Metascore: 90

8. resident evil 4 –XboxSeriesX

resident evil 4 is a remake of resident evil 4 Original from 2005. Reimagined for 2023 to deliver next-gen survival horror. resident evil 4 It retains the essence of the original game, while introducing modernized gameplay, a reimagined story, and vividly detailed graphics to become the ultimate survival horror game where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.

Metascore: 91

7. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Expansion Pass Wave 4 – Future Redeemed –Switch

Set before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, join a cast of new and familiar characters in this original story setting that connects all three installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Future Redeemed also features new battle mechanics, such as the Unity Combo, where two characters can attack in unison.

Metascore: 92

6. resident evil 4 – PC

amazing but resident evil 4 it occupies another place, now with its PC version, without a doubt a game that has been talked about since its launch and a safe purchase.

Metascore: 92

5. resident evil 4 –PlayStation 5

resident evil 4 repeat again in this count because the platforms on which the games are released are taken into account, in this case, with a better rating in its version for PlayStation 5.

Metascore: 93

5. Tetris Effect Connected –PlayStation 5

Tetris Effect: Connected is Tetris like you’ve never seen, heard or felt before; An incredibly addictive, unique, and stunningly beautiful reimagining of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and the legendary puzzle game lights.

Metascore: 93

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition –XboxSeriesX

You are Geralt of Rivia, a mercenary monster hunter. Before you lies a war-torn continent swarming with creatures that you can explore as you please. Your current contract? Follow the trail of Ciri, the Child of Prophecy, a living weapon capable of changing the shape of the world. The Complete Edition includes the base game, offering a massive open-world adventure spanning over 100 hours, as well as its two massive story expansions.

Metascore: 94

2. Metroid Prime Remastered –Switch

Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran receives a distress signal from a wrecked frigate in orbit around the planet Tallon IV. Upon investigation, the frigate is revealed to be a Space Pirate research ship, home to terrifying genetic experiments using the mysterious substance Phazon.

Metascore: 94

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom –Switch

An epic adventure awaits you in the lands and skies of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildyou will decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious floating islands in the vast skies.

Metascore: 96

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: As you can see, resident evil 4 swept three places in the top 10, while Nintendo grabbed the top two spots and four slots in total, it’s been a great year for the Switch.